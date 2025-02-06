Deck out your phone for the Super Bowl with Eagles mobile wallpapers

It’s a magical time in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, cementing a historic win.

With a championship parade set to march down Broad Street on Friday, Feb. 14, do you have your outfit picked out?

Sure you do, but what about your phone?

This collection of mobile wallpapers comes from Inquirer designer Julia Duarte and will assure that no part of your outfit will go without Birds flair.

How to download (iPhone):

Tap and hold on to the wallpaper of your choice. Choose “Save to Photos.” Go to your Photos app and select the wallpaper. Choose “Use as Wallpaper.”

How to download (Android):