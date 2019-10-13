DOWN – Doug Pederson’s aggressiveness is one of his best attributes. A few failed fourth-down or two-point conversion gambles are worth the cost. But his decision to fake a field before the half -- even if the two-score point differential is factored into the equation -- was the wrong one, as was the play call. He said the play was designed for Dallas Goedert to go out of bounds, but what if he didn’t with no timeouts and less than 15 seconds remaining?