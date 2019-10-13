It’s fair to question the wisdom of taking the ball out of Wentz’s hands and instead putting it in the hands of the kicker. At the same time, it’s hard to blame Pederson for thinking that he needed to manufacture a big play. Wentz played a fine game, finishing with 306 yards on 26-of-40 passing and making several plays with his feet. But the Eagles offense is at a point where its best downfield threat appears to be rookie running back Miles Sanders. That can change if DeSean Jackson is able to get healthy. For now, though, you can’t blame Pederson for feeling like he needed to get creative in a game where the Eagles seemed like they were going to need at least one quick touchdown.