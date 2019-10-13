When Drew Brees shredded the Eagles in that 48-7 Week 11 debacle last season, at least they were able to find some solace in the fact that the guy doing the shredding is going to be in Canton in a few years. Well, the only way Kirk Cousins is getting into Canton is with a ticket, yet he made mince meat of the Eagles’ secondary Sunday, throwing for 333 yards and four touchdowns. Diggs had three of those TDs as he repeatedly beat cornerbacks Douglas and Jones. Jalen Mills can’t get back too soon.