Not all Eagles fans were hoping for a win in the season finale against the Washington Football Team. A loss would have meant a higher position in the 2021 NFL Draft.
With so much speculation about the Eagles future, here is the social media reaction as the Eagles finished their season with a 20-14 loss and Doug Pederson caused Twitter to blow up by pulling Jalen Hurts in favor of Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter.
Here is the draft scenario for the game.
Total relaxation for Eagles fans?
Rooting for his teammates.
Cheering from an unlikely source.
In the game’s opening series, the Eagles had a fourth-and-2 at midfield and Doug Pederson elected to punt, drawing plenty of second-guessers.
Entering the game, the Football Team was the only team in the NFL that had not scored on an opening drive. That ended when Alex Smith his Terry McLaurin on a 5-yard scoring pass with 4:19 left in the first quarter.
There were a lot of Eagles in the game who are not household names.
Whoever thought there might be sympathy for the Giants?
Washington then intercepted Jalen Hurts on the next possession.
This three-time Eagles Pro Bowl TE did not draw praise.
The interception led to a 42-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal, extending the lead to 10-0 with 2:02 left in the first quarter. The Eagles, at this point, weren’t lighting up the stat sheet.
Hurts then led the Eagles on a 10-play, 75-yard drive, capped by his 6-yard scoring run, making it 10-7 with 10:18 left in the first half.
After a key 30-yard reception by Eagles WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside, the wheels were spinning for this Inquirer columnist.
Hurts remained on fire and gave the Eagles a 14-10 lead by scrambling for a 6-yard touchdown run with 3:54 left in the first half.
A plea to slow down the scoring
Brilliant deduction?
Washington TE Logan Thomas made a sensational leaping 13-yard touchdown reception to give the Football Team a 17-14 lead with 20 seconds left in the first half.
Some interesting halftime Banter.
Both teams aren’t generating much offense in the third quarter.
Finally some action when Eagles safety Marcus Epps makes an interception at the Washington 15.
With fourth-and-goal from the 4, coach Doug Pederson went for it and Hurts threw an incompletion to a wide-open Quez Watkins, allowing Washington to take over with 1:54 left in the third quarter.
A perspective from Washington.
A view from The Inquirer’s hockey writer:
More criticism of the Eagles’ coach:
An interesting thought:
With 12:53 left in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles trailing, 17-14, Pederson replaced Hurts with Nate Sudfeld.
Sudfeld was intercepted by Jeremy Reaves and Giants fans were beside themselves.
The Eagles got the ball back on an interception by TJ Edwards and he returned it to the Eagles’ 41. Two plays later the Eagles gave the ball right back when Sudfield couldn’t handle a snap and Chase Young picked up the fumble at the Eagles 25.
Here is an honest assessment by a Giants fan
Hopkins extended Washington’s lead to 20-14 on a 42-yard field goal.
Some pointed criticism of the Eagles braintrust.
The criticism for the Eagles continues.
A little interaction between the Eagles and Giants.
Don’t get yourself sick.
Showing great passion.
Not very impressed with Nate
More Giants frustration.
Final thoughts: