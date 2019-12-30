The Eagles won the NFC East in emphatic fashion on Sunday, and the celebrations of the 34-17 win over the Giants were just as loud on Twitter.
Here’s a look at how fans lived through the game.
The Eagles scored a grand total of three points in their first five drives.
It took until just before the two-minute warning of the first half for the Eagles to finally score a touchdown - but it was quite a play. Carson Wentz lofted a spectacular 24-yard pass across his body and across the field to Joshua Perkins, who hauled it in at the goal line.
The good vibes didn’t last long, though, because Brandon Brooks suffered a nasty-looking arm injury during the extra point play. Then Miles Sanders didn’t come out of the locker room at the start of the third quarter. Then Brandon Graham got hurt, too, and couldn’t get into the medical tent because Craig James was already there.
Fans put the SOS call out for former players to come back, including Chris Long. He politely declined:
It was 10-10 in the third quarter, then Carson Wentz took things into another gear. He threw a sensational 22-yard pass to Dallas Goedert, then two plays later gave Boston Scott the ball twice in a row, and Scott pounded his way into the end zone.
Alas, the lead lasted only 16 seconds. On the Giants’ first play from scrimmage. Saquon Barkley shredded the Eagles’ defense for a 68-yard touchdown run, giving the Birds the peace sign along the way.
Wentz answered with a 32-yard pass to Deontay Burnett, a wide receiver signed off the practice squad on Christmas Eve:
That led to a field goal.
The Eagles finally broke the Giants’ resistance on the next drive, thanks to a huge play by the defense. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones muffed a snap, then Malcolm Jenkins hit him and knocked the ball backward. Fletcher Cox outran everyone to get the ball, and nearly scored a touchdown. Boston Scott took care of business on the ensuing play.
Scott came up big again a few drives later. On 3rd-and-13, he took a Wentz screen pass 39 yards, then on the next play he charged in for a touchdown to put the Birds up 34-17.
From there, the party was on.
And after the game ended, Scott joined in with a chef’s kiss of a tweet: