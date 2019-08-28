Football is almost back. And we want to talk about it.
Members of The Philadelphia Inquirer’s NFL coverage team will give an inside look at the Eagles’ season, Week 1 analysis and more during an unscripted conversation, 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 10 at The Inquirer, 801 Market St.
Part of Inquiring Minds, The Inquirer’s live-journalism series, the event will feature staff writers Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, and Jeff McLane in discussion with Pat McLoone, managing editor of sports. After the talk, the panelists will take questions.
Tickets cost $5 and include tailgate grub like Wawa hoagies and pretzels, a four-week trial subscription to Inquirer.com, an exclusive discount to the Inquirer Store, and a chance to win a copy of The Inquirer’s E-A-G-L-E-S! championship book signed by staff writers, photographers, and editors.
For tickets and more information: inquirer.com/minds.