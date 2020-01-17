The Eagles have fired defensive line coach Phillip Daniels, an NFL source said.
Daniels posted a message on Twitter that seemingly acknowledged his departure.
“Thank you to the Eagles organization for 4 great years,” Daniels said. “I’m proud of what we accomplished as a DL and even prouder of what we accomplished this season against all odds. Thank you to Mr. Lurie and entire Eagles Org."
Daniels spent three seasons as a defensive quality-control coach and assistant defensive line coach for the Eagles before being promoted last offseason. He replaced Chris Wilson, who held the role for three seasons.
A former NFL player, Daniels had no prior coaching experience in the league before joining the Eagles. He took over a unit that recorded more sacks (36.5) than any other defensive line in the NFL in 2018. The group, which was besieged by injury, finished with 33 sacks in 2019.
The Eagles now have four coaching positions to fill. Offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch were fired last week. And cornerbacks coach Cory Undlin left to take the defensive coordinator’s job with the Lions.