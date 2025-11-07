The Philly Specials are back with a new Christmas treat, but no album this year

It’s time!

Like Mariah Carey, The Philly Specials — the musical group featuring former Eagles center Jason Kelce, and current offensive tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata — have become synonymous with Christmas, releasing three holiday albums over the last three years and raising millions of dollars for charity in the process.

So, as soon as October came to an end, The Philly Specials defrosted to release a special surprise for fans on social media. No, it’s not another album release — there won’t be one this year. But it is something much more cuddly.

“They blocked, they sang, and now they squish,” the group wrote on social media.

The Philly Specials have partnered with Just Play Toys to release a limited edition “holiday huddle plush collector set, featuring Kelce, Mailata, and Johnson in plush size form — ranging from 8.5 to 9.25 inches.

Each plush doll is wearing a custom green knit holiday sweater with their number on the front and name on the back. They also come inside a luxe collectors box perfect to put on display.

The three-pack is currently available online to preorder for $49.99, with all proceeds going to Philadelphia area charities as the group continues to support its mission of giving back to families during the holiday. Items will ship the week of Nov. 24.

The Philly Specials raised over $4 million with their first two albums, and last year used the proceeds from their third to launch “Operation Snowball,” which provided Christmas gifts to every public and charter school student and teacher in Philadelphia.