Jordan Mailata, Philly Specials to be honored by Philadelphia Music Alliance

Hey, Siri. Play “Having a Party” by The Philly Specials.

The Philadelphia Music Alliance will be hosting its annual Walk of Fame Gala on April 30, honoring artists with Philadelphia roots who have excelled in music. Among the honorees is Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, on behalf of The Philly Specials.

The Philly Specials — a trio featuring Eagles offensive linemen Mailata, Lane Johnson, and former center Jason Kelce — have captured the hearts (and ears) of many with their popular Christmas albums. The group’s latest album, “A Philly Special Christmas Party,” was their third and featured collaborations with big names from the music industry, including Stevie Nicks, Boyz II Men, and Mt. Joy.

More importantly, all the proceeds from the albums go to charities around the city. The group raised over $4 million with its first two albums, and this year decided to launch “Operation Snowball,” which provided Christmas gifts to every public and charter school student and teacher in Philadelphia.

“This year’s honorees represent the spectacular talent that this city has birthed and nurtured, as well as the music that shines bright across Philadelphia and serves as this city’s heart and soul,” Alan Rubens, chairman of Philadelphia Music Alliance, said in a press release. “The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t just win the Super Bowl, they won our hearts with that spectacular Christmas album and we’re honored to celebrate their recording achievements at our gala this year.”

Mailata and The Philly Specials won’t be the only honorees during April’s ceremony. The Philly Music Alliance will also honor Sir Bob Geldof in recognition of Live Aid’s 40th anniversary. Meanwhile, Stephen Sondheim, Janis Ian, David Ludwig, Schoolly D, David Dye, The Orlons, and Settlement Music School will be inducted into the Walk of Fame.

Those inducted will receive bronze plaques and join the other 150 members on the Walk of Fame, along Broad Street’s Avenue of the Arts, with a dedication ceremony to reveal their plaques will take place on April 30 at 11:30 a.m.

Later that night, the Walk of Fame Gala will be held at Vie, located at 600 N. Broad Street, at 6 p.m. The show will be hosted by WMGK morning show host and Sixers public address announcer Matt Cord and will feature a live performance from The Hooters, who were inducted in 2019. Tickets can be found at PMAWalk.org.