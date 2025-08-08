What we learned from Eagles-Bengals: Jihaad Campbell flashes; Tyler Steen solidifies his starting spot

You might as well pretend that the scoreboard doesn’t exist in these trio of preseason games this month.

While the Eagles beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-27, on Thursday night, the result is hardly the most significant takeaway from the contest. Rather, the game provides a snapshot of where individual players stand as they contend for significant roles on the initial 53-man roster.

Here’s what we learned about some of those players after the Eagles’ preseason opener:

Campbell learning the ropes

In the neighboring locker to Jihaad Campbell’s, Zack Baun leaned against the far side of his stall to watch the rookie linebacker deliver his postgame remarks to the media. Baun, dressed in a sage green hoodie, practically blended in with the green locker, but his intense gaze on Campbell cut through the camouflage.

Wherever Campbell has been throughout training camp, and now the preseason, Baun or another veteran linebacker hasn’t been too far behind, either guiding or observing. For example, even though Baun is sidelined with a back injury, he has coached up Campbell at training camp between the rookie’s reps in individual drills.

On Thursday night in the second quarter, he was in Campbell’s ear when the rookie came to the sideline following a dropped interception on Jake Browning’s pass that had deflected off of a receiver and into the air. The former Timber Creek star dove for the ball and landed on his stomach, the contact with the ground knocking the ball loose from his arms.

“Should’ve, could’ve, would’ve,” Campbell said after the game. “But I didn’t. There’s things to learn from that. Got to catch it and turn my body so I can land on my back. So there’s different pointers in that that I’ve got to understand and just be a pro, more so.”

Three weeks since his return to action after recovering from shoulder surgery, Campbell is still on that path toward becoming a pro as he gets comfortable in Vic Fangio’s scheme and irons out the fundamentals. Who better to learn from than Baun, whose rapid ascension under Fangio last season earned him his first All-Pro honors?

Overall, though, Campbell had a solid outing in his Eagles preseason debut. While he had some lapses in his fundamentals and discipline — namely his illegal use of hands penalty while attempting to tackle running back Chase Brown — he also executed the variety of assignments that his position entails.

He covered tight end Drew Sample over the deep middle of the field on his first play of the game. He blitzed the A gap and got penetration on starting right guard Lucas Patrick. He shed starting center Ted Karras to make a tackle on Brown for a short gain.

It’s far too early to award Campbell the starting job considering all the time he missed, and especially given the steady play of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in camp. But on Thursday night, Campbell flashed the potential he has to become the pro the Eagles saw when they drafted him.

“It was great,” Campbell said of his debut for his childhood team. “But I’m an overachiever and I want to get back to the tape to watch the things that I can self-assess on and get better.”

Steen machine

One year ago in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens, Tyler Steen observed from the sideline as an inactive while Mekhi Becton started at right guard.

Becton would go on to win the starting position, with Steen hardly ever having much of a chance due to the ankle injury he sustained just days into camp. On Thursday night, though, it was the 6-foot-6, 321-pound Steen who solidified his stranglehold on the position as the lone likely starting offensive lineman to see playing time against the Bengals.

It was only one series, but it was an encouraging one from the Eagles’ 2023 third-rounder out of Alabama. He held up in pass protection against 6-5, 340-pound defensive tackle T.J. Slaton, affording Tanner McKee time to complete a 12-yard pass to Jahan Dotson.

He was also the key ingredient in Will Shipley’s 38-yard run on the third play of the opening drive. A patient Steen executed a seal block on a linebacker who crept downhill after the snap, opening up a hole for Shipley to exploit.

“We made a call, just ‘cause we thought they were going to have some movement and stuff like that,” Steen said. “So we kind of slowed it down a little bit. Was able to handle the movement. Kind of cut off the linebacker and then created a big hole for Ship.”

The Eagles have a far more experienced Steen in the building now than they did in training camp last year. The 25-year-old guard played 316 offensive snaps last season, often subbing in mid-game due to injuries along the offensive line.

As Steen enters Year 3, Jeff Stoutland has said he sees a more confident player. Lane Johnson said during a sideline interview on Thursday night that Steen has “been playing out of his mind this camp.” That confidence is rooted in experience, according to Steen, as he asserts his dominance over the starting gig.

“I feel like I’ve been here for a minute now,” Steen said. “Going into my third year. Same sort of system. Little differences here and there. But under Coach Stout, the same O-line coach for the past three years, and I think just being able to learn those techniques, learn just continuing to get a better understanding of the scheme, and what’s expected out of me.

“If the defense does something, that quick, snap decision to be able to adjust on the fly. So I think just being more comfortable doing that has helped me out a lot.”

Up-down drill

Here’s a quick stock report in the aftermath of the preseason opener:

Stock up: Johnny Wilson. It had been a pretty quiet camp so far for Wilson, the 6-6, 228-pound receiver who is on the bubble to make the initial 53-man roster. He made a statement on Thursday night, hauling in three receptions for 73 yards. His ability to make contested catches was on display, particularly on a 28-yard reception early in the game (in which the defensive back was flagged for defensive pass interference). Wilson must prove he can be a consistent, reliable target as training camp continues, but the preseason opener was a step in the right direction for the 2024 sixth-rounder out of Florida State.

Stock down: Kelee Ringo. Covering Ja’Marr Chase isn’t an easy task for any cornerback, but if Ringo earns the CB2 job opposite Quinyon Mitchell, he’ll have to hold his own against the league’s top receivers. Thursday’s performance wasn’t exactly confidence-inspiring from the former Georgia Bulldog. His missed tackle on Chase led to a 36-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Adoree’ Jackson wasn’t all that much better in the outside cornerback duo’s three series to start the game. Paging Jakorian Bennett.

Stock up: Ainias Smith. Like Wilson, Smith hasn’t made many plays to start training camp. But he was steady in the preseason opener, both on offense and on special teams. As a receiver, Smith had two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown. Shortly after his six-yard touchdown reception late in the first half, Smith ripped off a 46-yard punt return, evading four attempted tackles in the process. Smith’s path to the initial 53-man roster ought to be as a returner, especially if the Eagles want to relieve Cooper DeJean of his punt-return duties.

Stock sideways: Sydney Brown. Brown didn’t appear to give up any catastrophic plays, but the former Illinois star also didn’t do anything eye-catching to earn the starting safety gig alongside Reed Blankenship. The 2023 third-round pick still plays with something of a reckless abandon that can be goosebump-inducing to watch at times. Brown made a head-first tackle that earned him a visit to the medical tent. He eventually returned to the sideline, where he remained for the rest of the game, indicating that he didn’t sustain a major injury.

Stock up: Tanner McKee. The backup quarterback’s stock was already pretty high to begin with, but Thursday’s performance only added to his intrigue. McKee was poised and confident in the pocket, displaying great accuracy on his way to completing 20 of his 25 passing attempts for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Could McKee contend for a starting role one day on an NFL roster? Even if they don’t move McKee any time soon, the Eagles have a valuable asset on their hands.