Eagles quarterbacks coach Press Taylor will have the job of pass game coordinator added to his responsibilities, an NFL source said Wednesday.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report on Taylor’s promotion.
The Eagles have yet to fill the offensive coordinator position that was vacated when Mike Groh was fired last month. But they may not feel the need to have one, per say. Groh basically oversaw the passing game. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is currently the run game coordinator.
Head coach Doug Pederson was, in essence, the Eagles’ offensive coordinator. He signed off on the final game plan, called plays and is expected to retain that role in 2020.
The Eagles had interviewed many candidates over the last month, seemingly for the coordinator position. But few of the interviews became public. Southern Cal offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was one of the first to meet with the team, NFL sources told The Inquirer. It’s unclear if the Eagles offered him a job, but he decided to stay with the Trojans.
The Eagles also met with Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban. He held the same position in Philly more than a decade ago. He, too, decided to stay in his current job.
Quarterback Josh McCown was offered the opportunity to stay with the Eagles as a coach during his exit interview following the season, sources said. It’s unclear if the position would have been as a coordinator. But the 40-year-old backup declined because he hasn’t yet made a decision on whether he wants to retire from football.
The Eagles had interest in interviewing Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, but they didn’t make a formal request because they had been made aware that Kansas City coach Andy Reid would block his assistant. The Eagles may have had interest in the 49ers’ two offensive coordinators -- Mike McDaniel and Mike LeFleur -- but San Fran coach Kyle Shanahan can block either from leaving as both are under contract for 2020.
The 49ers don’t have an offensive coordinator. Shanahan, like Pederson, runs their offense, and McDaniel is in charge of the run game and LeFleur the pass game. The Eagles could adopt this structure. Or they could still bring in someone as offensive coordinator, likely a veteran coach, at this point.