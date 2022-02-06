LAS VEGAS – The running joke at the Pro Bowl is exactly that. It is considered by many NFL fans and pundits as ... a joke. The effort exuded by players on actual game day is quite minimal. Two-hand touch tackling is encouraged, rules are flexed and officials are reluctant to blow their whistles, which results in plenty of extended and unnecessary plays.

Optics aside, the Pro Bowl still serves as an annual gathering of some of the league’s best and most talented players. The NFL utilized this year’s All-Star game to showcase one of its newest facilities: Allegiant Stadium, located just minutes from the lavish and iconic Vegas strip.

On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles had four representatives on the NFC team, including cornerback Darius Slay, defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, defensive end Josh Sweat and kicker Jake Elliott. It was Slay’s fourth time receiving Pro Bowl honors, while Hargrave, Sweat, and Elliott were first-time attendees.

“I’m just so happy to be here,” Hargrave said. “I’ve been smiling this entire time, knowing I get this opportunity to be around the best players in the league. Being here with Slay, Sweat and Jake, it’s made me more comfortable with it being my first time. I just want to keep dominating and building on this season.”

Hargrave started at nose tackle for the NFC, alongside Washington’s Jonathan Allen with Carolina’s Jonathan Allen and New Orleans’ Cam Jordan at the defensive end spots. Slay earned the start at cornerback on the opposite side of the Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs. Slay and Hargrave were credited with three tackles each, including one sack for Hargrave. Sweat added two tackles. The NFC was led by Packers coach Matt LaFleur, the AFC was coached by the Titans’ Mike Vrabel.

It was a sloppy affair for both teams. The exhibition featured seven interceptions, five fumbles, 15 failed fourth-down conversions and 11 total touchdowns. The AFC won, 41-35.

Elliott converted on all three of his extra-point attempts; one in the first quarter and two in the fourth quarter. Throughout the rest of the game, LaFleur insisted on attempting two-point conversions rather than trotting out Elliott for XPA’s.

Elliott was a calming presence for the Eagles this past season. He finished with 30 of 33 made field goals and his 90.9% success rate set a new franchise record. Elliott converted all 44 of his PAT attempts en route to scoring a career-high 134 points.

“Once you get into the league, you always dream of making it here,” Elliott said. “...It was thrilling to put a season like that together and be rewarded in Vegas.”

Kelce still contemplating his future

Center Jason Kelce was voted as a starter, but he opted out at the last minute. He was replaced by the Buccaneers’ Ryan Jensen. At age 34, Kelce had another stellar year in his 11th season. He finished with First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, serving as a veteran anchor for the team’s offensive line that went through constant change.

On Friday, Kelce discussed his future during an interview on SportsRadio 94WIP.

“I think the competitive side really wants to keep playing,” said Kelce. “There’s no question about that. But it is getting harder every single year and the league has changed so much. I probably wouldn’t have been able to keep playing this long if Wednesdays weren’t significantly scaled down, if we were hitting every single day. That’s why a lot of these guys are going to play for much longer than guys have ever played.

“So we’ll see ... I want to [keep playing]. But I gotta make sure it’s the smart thing to do and that I still can do that and be a good teammate, a good leader and a good player. As long as I can do all three of those, then I’m definitely coming back.”

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon informed he won’t be named Texans head coach

According to multiple reports, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was informed this weekend that he will not be named the head coach of the Houston Texans. Gannon, along with Josh McCown, were considered finalists for the job. After the Texans omitted Gannon from their search, USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported Houston’s process is still ongoing.

Throughout the offseason head coaching cycle, Gannon, 39, also interviewed with the Vikings and Broncos. The Vikings tabbed Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for their vacancy, while the Broncos hired Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their next head coach.

Gannon hasn’t been publicly considered for the two remaining head coaching openings (Saints and Dolphins), which indicates he will likely return as defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. Gannon spent the past week with coach Nick Sirianni, general manager Howie Roseman and other members of the coaching staff and front office at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

“It’s always the same message from JG,” Hargrave said Saturday. “He’s a great motivator to everybody. Even with individuals, he knows the right things to say at the right time.”