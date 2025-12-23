Five Eagles selected to the Pro Bowl; Jalen Carter named starter

Five Eagles players, including two first-timers, were named to the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster for 2026 on Tuesday.

Inside linebacker Zack Baun, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, defensive back Cooper DeJean, center Cam Jurgens, and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell have been voted to the Pro Bowl, to be held during the week leading up to the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Carter, now a two-time Pro Bowler, is the lone starter among the group. DeJean and Mitchell have been named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in their careers. Baun and Jurgens were also Pro Bowlers in 2024.

The Eagles had five selections, which is tied for the second most in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers. The Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks led the way with six players.

According to the Eagles, five players are alternates at their respective positions — outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (second alternate), running back Saquon Barkley (third), tight end Dallas Goedert (third), special-teamer Kelee Ringo (fourth), and quarterback Jalen Hurts (fifth).