Cooper DeJean’s pick-six cleats, Nick Sirianni’s Super Bowl fit, and more Eagles artifacts are now in the Hall of Fame

The Eagles’ exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton got a few new additions this month, thanks to the team’s Super Bowl LIX win.

The new exhibit at the Super Bowl Gallery is one of the Hall of Fame’s current featured displays, and tells the story of all of the Eagles’ championship wins, including from the pre-Super Bowl era.

“For me, it’s not just about the Super Bowl LIX team,” Pro Football Hall of Fame historian Jon Kendle said. “It’s highlighting all of that championship lineage from the Eagles storied history, and looking at artifacts from Chuck Bednarik or Norm Van Brocklin or Steve Van Buren, because that’s really one of the things that I get excited about, is bringing some of these players back to the limelight that maybe haven’t had their moment in the spotlight for a long time.

“We’re able to use the highlights of today, to really shine the spotlight on some of those players and coaches from years past that helped build the foundation for the franchise.”

From Super Bowl LII, the Hall of Fame has the ball from the Philly Special and coach Doug Pederson’s Super Bowl headset. Here’s what’s on display from the Eagles’ latest Super Bowl LIX run:

Cooper DeJean’s cleats

Cooper DeJean’s Super Bowl LIX cleats, in which he caught his first career interception and returned it for a touchdown, on his birthday, are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kendle said he wanted to secure an artifact from the defense, because of their dominant performance in the Super Bowl, for the exhibit. DeJean happened to be in the facility during a call with the Eagles, and he agreed to loan his shoes for the exhibit.

“Those are really unique pieces because they’re so personal to players,” Kendle said. “Cooper’s cleats, they actually have some Easter eggs that are directly related to him. His area code that he’s from is on there, and a few other little nuggets that are very personal to him. Those are always items that we love to showcase, because they have a direct connection to the player.”

The green-and-white Nike cleats are the only game-used uniform item from the Super Bowl itself in the exhibit.

Nick Sirianni’s outfit

For the Super Bowl coaches display, they also have Nick Sirianni’s outfit from the game, including his black Eagles hoodie.

Brazil jerseys

DeJean’s cleats may be the only game-used item from the Super Bowl featured in the exhibit, but they aren’t the only game-used uniform item from the 2024 season. Both Jalen Hurts’ and DeVonta Smith’s jerseys from the season-opener in Brazil, the NFL’s first-ever game in the country, made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Hurts threw two touchdowns in the win over the Green Bay Packers.

Other Super Bowl LIX items

In addition to DeJean’s cleats and Sirianni’s outfit, the exhibit also features one of the pylons from Caesars Superdome, an outfit worn by one of the officials, and a Super Bowl LIX football signed by halftime show performer Kendrick Lamar.