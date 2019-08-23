Clement started while Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders were given the night off on offense. He had some runs. He hit the hole off the right end for 11 yards behind right tackle Jordan Mailata and later zig-zagged up the middle for 5 yards. But there were also a few times when I thought Clement just needed to plow ahead rather than bounce outside. He doesn’t have that kind of speed. I like when Clement get his pads square and hits the hole north to south. He’s not a workhorse-type back, but he won’t have to be in this offense.