Saquon Barkley’s reverse hurdle unveiled as the cover of ‘Madden 26′

The Eagles have already had a whirlwind offseason, and perhaps none more than Saquon Barkley, the NFL’s offensive player of the year for last season after rushing for over 2,000 yards in his first season in Philly, a season that was capped off by a Super Bowl title.

Now, Barkley is adding another big accolade to his list: Madden cover athlete.

On Monday, EA Sports announced that the Eagles running back — in his now signature reverse hurdle — will be the cover of the latest edition of the popular football video game franchise. He’s the first Eagles player to land on the cover since Donovan McNabb was on the cover of Madden NFL 06.

To celebrate the announcement, EA took over Geno’s Steaks in South Philly, transforming the cheesesteak spot into Steakquon’s, putting up images of the cover and branding that will remain for the next week. Geno’s is also doing a custom order: The Hurdle, which is a cheesesteak with whiz and comes with a souvenir cup. Their bags and cups will also feature Steakquon branding.

Madden NFL 26 is available for preorder now and will be released later in the summer on Aug. 14, just in time for the start of the NFL season.