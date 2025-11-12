Saquon Barkley’s foundation gives out mattresses to underserved children: ‘This is what it’s all about’

Less than a day after helping the Eagles secure a 10-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Saquon Barkley found himself back on the field again in Philadelphia — just not in the way you’d expect.

On Veterans Day, The Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation partnered with Ashley Furniture and the Salvation Army to host an event in Center City’s Phield House to deliver brand-new beds, mattresses, and bedding essentials to underserved children in the community. Barkley attended the event, alongside other members of his foundation.

“This is what it’s all about,” Barkley told reporters. “My focus is trying to make an impact in my community, especially with the youth for academics and athletics, and the best way you can do that is by a good night’s rest.”

The Eagles running back posed for photos and spoke with families, and even played football with the kids.

A group of younger fans even brought the All-Pro running back to the floor.

“I can’t stiff-arm little kids, that would be crazy,” Barkley said after being brought to the turf inside the Phield House.

“I said, ‘Let’s do some one-on-ones,’” Barkley continued. “[The kids] said, ‘Nah, we trying to tackle you.’”

The Eagles star hasn’t forgotten his own struggles, experiencing homelessness and poverty while growing up in Allentown.

His foundation, named after his paternal grandmother who struggled with drug addiction before passing away in 1994, enlists his mother, Tonya Johnson, and his father, Alibay Barkley, with the mission of helping underserved families.

“Me, my mom, and my father, really my whole family, my loved ones from where I grew up all came up with this foundation,” Barkley said. “We had the same goal, the same purpose, and it’s been super fun.”

Children and their parents attended the event. Each child had a gift-wrapped mattress waiting for them inside the facility — alongside full-sized mattresses for adults lining the walls.

The event featured a DJ and provided toys and fun activities like cornhole and football while parents and kids alike mingled with the NFL superstar. Taking time to give back repeatedly in his short time in Philadelphia, Barkley’s efforts have not gone unnoticed — on or off the field.

“It’s overwhelming and exciting,” said Goldie McKnight, whose child Syree Jones received gift bags and mattresses from the event. “It’s good that he’s giving back to the kids and letting them know a lot of people do care and think about them.”

“There’s a stress that’s not on your mind knowing your child is going to have a bed to sleep in,” McKnight continued. “I really appreciate that and I’m one of [Barkley’s] biggest fans. I like the Eagles, all of them, not just Saquon …. I love the way they are not selfish, I see them work together and I love it.”