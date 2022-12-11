EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Star running back Saquon Barkley is expected to play for the New York Giants against the Eagles today despite dealing with a neck injury.

Barkley popped up on the injury report midway through the week because of the injury and was considered a game-time decision as a result. According to an NFL Network report, Giants coach Brian Daboll said Barkley felt good enough going through warmups to stay in the lineup. He was not listed among the Giants’ inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff at MetLife Stadium, also suggesting that he will be available.

Barkley has been the focal point of the Giants offense this season, tallying 1,055 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 242 rushing attempts. The former Penn State star’s 1,296 yards from scrimmage rank fifth in the NFL.