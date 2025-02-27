Who is Shayshawn Barkley and why is Saquon trying to trademark his name?

No, Jalen Hurts didn’t mispronounce Saquon Barkley’s name at the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade.

“I want to thank my offense,” Jalen Hurts said. “From the quarterback room, to the receivers, to the tight ends, to the running backs, Shayshawn Barkley. Shayshawn!”

On Wednesday, Saquon Barkley filed a trademark for “Shayshawn Barkley,” first reported by trademark lawyer Josh Gerben, to use the name on T-shirts and other merchandise. But how did the phrase go from social media joke to the Super Bowl parade?

Advertisement

It all started thanks to a man-on-the-street interview with a Washington Commanders fan after Barkley’s performance in the NFC championship game. Barkley scored a 60-yard touchdown on the Eagles’ first offensive play of the game, and ended the game with three touchdowns and 118 yards.

“I swear Shayshawn Barkley is the best,” the Commanders fan said after the NFC championship game. “We survived the Giants, and now the Eagles got Shayshawn Barkley. Lord have mercy. All to the Eagles, man. All to the Birds.”

The clip quickly went viral, and even the NFL got in on it, posting the video to their own social media accounts. It also found its way into the locker room. Hurts using it on stage wasn’t the first time his teammates referred to him as Shayshawn. In a video congratulating him for winning offensive player of the year, several other Eagles used his new nickname.

The filing is Barkley’s fourth trademark filing in as many months. Other trademark filings include ‘2K SA’ and ‘2KSA’ in honor of his 2,000-yard season, and his name, Saquon Barkley.