Bob Condotta (8-5)
Seahawks 27, Eagles 23. This has been a year of crazy back-and-forth games that the Seahawks usually find a way to win in the end. So why stop now? The Eagles are better positioned now than they were for Seattle’s win on Nov. 24, so expect a few more points this time. But also expect another game where Russell Wilson makes a key play or two in the final moments to pull it out.
Adam Jude (13-3)
Eagles 19, Seahawks 17.The Seahawks peaked in November and are limping into the playoffs, having lost three of four. The Eagles hit rock bottom shortly after their home loss to the Seahawks, and they’ve been picking up steady momentum over the past month. Expect an ugly game Sunday — and an early end to a once-promising season for Seattle.
Larry Stone (10-6)
Seahawks 22, Eagles 15. The Seahawks have not exactly inspired confidence heading into the playoffs by losing three of four, but they are facing an Eagles team even harder hit by injuries than them. Yes, the Eagles have won four straight, but two were against the Giants and one against Washington (also Dallas).
Matt Calkins (6-10)
Eagles 21, Seahawks 18. Philadelphia is more banged up than Seattle is, but the Seahawks haven’t looked dominant in over a month. Superb as Russell Wilson can be, there just isn’t enough around to him to snag a win on the road.