Sheryl Lee Ralph shares inspiring words with the Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LVII

If the Eagles aren’t already confident in their athletic abilities, they should probably check out this pep talk courtesy of Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The Emmy award winner — who’s openly touted her love for the city of Philadelphia in the past — had no qualms about who she’s rooting for this weekend.

“With everything that you have been through, you know you are here because you are the winners,” she said at the NFL Honors event on Thursday. “All you have to do is what you continue to do: Work. Like. A team.”

Ralph will have a chance to cheer the Birds on in person after she serenades the crowd at State Farm Stadium with her powerful rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

So should any particular Eagle take her inspiring words to heart? “Put a hurt on ‘em Hurts! Yes!”

Watch the full clip here: