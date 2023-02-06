‘Saturday Night Live’ spoofs Super Bowl commercial with cast members clad in Eagles and Chiefs gear

You know you’ve made it when the cast of Saturday Night Live includes references to your city in a moderately funny pre-taped skit.

For Philly, that happened last weekend.

Hosted by breakout star of The Last of Us Pedro Pascal, the Feb. 4 episode included a spoof of the standard Super Bowl wing commercial. In it, partygoers clad in Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs gear eventually found themselves in a never-ending hell of ranch dressing and aggressively adequate hot wings.

The plot went a bit like this: Pascal and SNL cast member Keenan Thompson play Chiefs and Eagles fans at a Super Bowl watch party who are trapped in a commercial for Buffalo Wild Wings equivalent called Wing Pit.

Advertisement

Things start off reasonable enough as a Wing Pit spokesperson runs through a suite of deals.

“Now that’s something we can both agree on,” Pascal, the Chiefs fan, says to the camera before doing a chicken wing “cheers” with Thompson, who makes sense as an Eagles fan.

Then the Wing Pit deals turn outrageous, with chicken smoothies and pallets of hot sauce on offer. The most economical deal is the “Tray of Tears,” which includes a bathtub’s worth of fried chicken, 16 sauces, and a kitty-pool of ranch for only $205.99.

The skit ends with another Eagles fan getting body slammed by a trash bag filled with buffalo wings as the party is flooded by pools of fried chicken and ranch dressing. How surrealist.

This isn’t the first time Philly got a Super Bowl nod from SNL. When the Birds went to the Super Bowl in 2018, the sketch comedy show used our rivalry with the New England Patriots as fodder for some Revolutionary War strategy.