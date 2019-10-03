— The most points the Eagles have laid since 1978 was 19 to Houston in 2002, which was the Texans’ first season. The Birds led 28-7 early in the third quarter after Brian Dawkins threw his only career touchdown pass (off a fake punt) and it looked like an easy cover. But Eagles’ bettors went home from Veterans Stadium a little salty when they took their foot off the gas and won 35-17.