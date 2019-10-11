Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic takes a look at the NFL slate, starting with Eagles-Vikings.

Records for Vic and Inquirer staff writers are at the bottom.

Sunday

VIKINGS (-3) Eagles (o/u: 43.5), 1 p.m. (Fox)

Both teams blasted lousy New York teams last week. The Birds crushed the Jets and their third-string quarterback, Luke Falk, 31-6, and Minny routed the Giants and rookie QB Daniel Jones, 28-10. So what. Now it’s time for big-boy football.

For those who don’t remember, we checked last season’s game at the Linc, the 23-21 Minny victory. Kirk the Cuz was basically spectacular, hitting 30 of 37 for 301 yards with one TD and no INTs. Latavius Murray ran for just 42 yards, but Dalvin Cook (132 yards last week) is definitely an upgrade. Captain Kirk (22/27 for 306 yards) and WR Adam Thielen (seven grabs for 130 yards) had a bit of a kerfuffle leading up to the game against the NYG, but the end result was brilliant.

And now for a couple of trends that you might or might not like: The Birds are only 1-9-1 against the spread in their recent early-afternoon starts, and the cover was last week against the garbage Jets. Meanwhile, the Purple People have covered eight of the last nine as a favorite. Another squeeze, with the Vikes on top, 27-23.

Ed Barkowitz
Vikings
Les Bowen
Eagles
Paul Domowitch
Eagles
Marcus Hayes
Eagles
Jeff McLane
Vikings
Marc Narducci
Eagles
Vegas Vic
Vikings

Panthers (-2) Buccaneers (48.5), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

At London, ALL-WORLD RB Christian McCaffrey is a little dinged. If he goes, we go Carolina; if not, we just close the wallet.

Ed Barkowitz
Buccaneers
Les Bowen
Buccaneers
Paul Domowitch
Panthers
Marcus Hayes
Panthers
Jeff McLane
Panthers
Marc Narducci
Panthers
Vegas Vic
Panthers

RAVENS (-11.5) Bengals (48), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Back to basics, which means back to Baltimore.

The first four weeks, we were on or against the Ravens for our best bets, and it worked out to a 4-0 perfecto. Last week, we put the Cowboys on top as the BB and, as we all know, it didn’t work out. (Nice job, Green Bay.)

So, we come back to the Ravens, and do NOT think they’re worth 11.5 points, 12 if you buy the hook, against a division rival. These guys play each other tooth-n-nail. Last season, the Edgar Allan Poes (-7) squeezed out a 24-21 win at home, no cover, then lost, 34-23, at Cincy.

We looked back five years, and found that the games at Baltimore have been VERY good for the Bengals. They have won three of five and covered four of five. And if you’re a trend player, note that the Andy Daltons have covered six of the last seven as an underdog, and the Ravens have managed to cover ONLY two of the last 11 as a double-digit favorite. Yes, this IS my BEST BET BABY!

Ed Barkowitz
Bengals
Les Bowen
Bengals
Paul Domowitch
Ravens
Marcus Hayes
Ravens
Jeff McLane
Bengals
Marc Narducci
Ravens
Vegas Vic
Bengals (Best Bet)

Seahawks (-1.5) Browns (47.5), 1 p.m.

In a battle between Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield, we gotta lean toward Seattle and Russ.

Ed Barkowitz
Seahawks
Les Bowen
Seahawks
Paul Domowitch
Seahawks
Marcus Hayes
Seahawks
Jeff McLane
Seahawks (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
Seahawks
Vegas Vic
Seahawks

CHIEFS (-5) Texans (55.5), 1 p.m.

Kinda like Houston in this matchup getting the five, but if you see Patrick Mahomes a little tentative on his bad ankle, then we would immediately jump this selection up close to a best bet. Patrick’s wheels are VITAL to his flow.

Ed Barkowitz
Chiefs
Les Bowen
Chiefs
Paul Domowitch
Chiefs
Marcus Hayes
Chiefs
Jeff McLane
Texans
Marc Narducci
Chiefs
Vegas Vic
Texans

JAGUARS (-1) Saints (44.5), 1 p.m.

Teddy Bridgewater looked amazing last week, 26 of 34 for 314 yards, so we’re gonna (excuse me) march with the Saints.

Ed Barkowitz
Saints
Les Bowen
Jaguars
Paul Domowitch
Saints
Marcus Hayes
Saints
Jeff McLane
Saints
Marc Narducci
Saints (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Saints

Redskins (-3.5) DOLPHINS (41), 1 p.m.

Rule of thumb: When 0-4 (Miami) plays 0-5 (Washington), you always bet the underdog, but only with Monopoly money.

Ed Barkowitz
Redskins
Les Bowen
Dolphins
Paul Domowitch
Redskins
Marcus Hayes
Dolphins
Jeff McLane
Redskins
Marc Narducci
Dolphins
Vegas Vic
Dolphins

RAMS (-3) 49ers (50.5), 4:05 p.m.

Took Jimmy G over the Baker last week, and it was a winning ticket. Sticking with Jimmy G over Jared G.

Ed Barkowitz
49ers
Les Bowen
Rams
Paul Domowitch
Rams
Marcus Hayes
Rams
Jeff McLane
Rams
Marc Narducci
Rams
Vegas Vic
49ers

Falcons (-2.5) CARDINALS (51.5), 4:05 p.m.

If Matty Ice can’t find a W out in Arizona, then he should hand his QB jersey over to Matt Schaub.

Ed Barkowitz
Cardinals
Les Bowen
Falcons
Paul Domowitch
Cardinals
Marcus Hayes
Cardinals
Jeff McLane
Falcons
Marc Narducci
Cardinals
Vegas Vic
Falcons

Cowboys (-7) JETS (43.5), 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Obviously, painfully so, we were a week early jumping on Dallas. But this is the week. Why? The 'Boys have had trouble against the upper crust of the NFL, losing twice, at New Orleans and home to the Packers. But against the Sisters of the Poor (the Giants, Redskins and Dolphins), they posted a 3-0 roll, and outscored 'em, 97-44. Even with Sam Darnold back in action, the Jets are still BOTTOM of the barrel, winning just ONCE in the last 14 outings.

Ed Barkowitz
Cowboys (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Cowboys (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
Cowboys (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Cowboys
Jeff McLane
Cowboys
Marc Narducci
Cowboys
Vegas Vic
Cowboys

BRONCOS (-2.5) Titans (39.5), 4:25 p.m.

Denver finally busted into the win column last week with a 20-13 W at the Los Angeles Chargers. Joe Flacco wasn’t stellar, but since Tennessee comes to Mile High with an ugly 0-5 record, gotta put a few chips on the Broncs.

Ed Barkowitz
Titans
Les Bowen
Broncos
Paul Domowitch
Titans
Marcus Hayes
Broncos
Jeff McLane
Titans
Marc Narducci
Broncos
Vegas Vic
Broncos

CHARGERS (-7) Steelers (41.5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Who? Devlin Hodges, that’s who. After losing Big Ben Roethlisberger and backup Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh will roll with Hodges at QB. He was the all-time leading passer out of Stanford, oops, Samford, and won the FCS Walter Payton Award. Which is kinda like the Heisman but for I-AA players. He was 7 of 9 for 68 yards last week after Rudolph was knocked out, and could give the Pittsburgh offense a little jolt of juice. Just enough juice for a cover.

Ed Barkowitz
Steelers
Les Bowen
Chargers
Paul Domowitch
Chargers
Marcus Hayes
Chargers
Jeff McLane
Steelers
Marc Narducci
Chargers
Vegas Vic
Steelers

Monday

PACKERS (-4.5) Lions (47), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Yea, Davante Adams might miss the game because of a bum toe, but for the line to drop from an open of -6 to -4.5 does not make sense. Unless of course you’re playing, or praying, for the game to fall 5.

Aaron Rodgers has a memory as sharp as any in the league. And he will not forget the final game last season, an UGLIFIED 31-0 loss at home to Detroit, and getting knocked silly with a concussion in the second quarter. If the weather at Lambeau is clear, you might wanna also tap the Over.

Ed Barkowitz
Lions
Les Bowen
Packers
Paul Domowitch
Lions
Marcus Hayes
Packers (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Packers
Marc Narducci
Packers
Vegas Vic
Packers

Thursday

PATRIOTS (-16.5) Giants

Ed Barkowitz
Patriots (W)
Les Bowen
Patriots (W)
Paul Domowitch
Patriots (W)
Marcus Hayes
Giants (L)
Jeff McLane
Patriots (W)
Marc Narducci
Giants (L)
Vegas Vic
Patriots (W)

Last week

Ed Barkowitz
7-8 (0-1 Best Bet)
Les Bowen
9-6 (1-0)
Paul Domowitch
7-8 (0-1)
Marcus Hayes
6-9 (1-0)
Jeff McLane
10-5 (1-0)
Marc Narducci
8-7 (0-1)
Vegas Vic
8-7 (0-1)

Season/Entering Week 6

Jeff McLane
47-30-1 (3-2 Best Bets)
.609
Les Bowen
44-33-1 (2-2-1)
.571
Vegas Vic
42-35-1 (4-1)
.545
Paul Domowitch
39-38-1 (0-5)
.506
Marcus Hayes
38-39-1 (4-1)
.494
Marc Narducci
37-40-1 (1-4)
.481
Ed Barkowitz
35-42-1 (1-4)
.455