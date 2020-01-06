As expected, all four road teams for next weekend’s divisional round are underdogs, with Seattle the lowest of the four.

The WestGate SuperBook in Las Vegas opened the Seahawks up as 3.5-point underdogs to Green Bay. In the other NFC semifinal, the 49ers were laying 6.5 points to visiting Minnesota.

The spreads are higher in the AFC, with the Ravens at -9.5 to Tennessee and the Chiefs also at -9.5 to the Texans.

WestGate also posted the following updated Super Bowl odds: Ravens 9-5; 49ers 7-2; Chiefs 7-2; Packers 7-1; Seahawks 14-1; Vikings 18-1; Texans 30-1; Titans 30-1.

The Seahawks were the last team to advance, beating the Eagles, 17-9, on Sunday in a game that generally hurt the Vegas bookmakers.

“Great day,” Caesars Palace oddsmaker Alan Berg told Patrick Everson of Covers.com. “Would have been epic with an Eagles win.”