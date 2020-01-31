Professional sports bettors, the guys who use the numbers that oddsmakers post like the rest of us use oxygen, often skip betting a side or the over/under on the biggest betting day of the year.
“The prop market is a different story,” said Pat Eichner of PointsBet, “as the Super Bowl obviously has more props than any other event, and it’s impossible for oddsmakers to nail them all. We’ve been getting steadily hit on the prop market by sharp bettors, and that will continue right up until kickoff.”
Those sharp bettors will tell you their biggest problem is the betting limits imposed by sportsbooks, but that’s a story for another day.
There are hundreds of props being offered at all the houses. If you’re headed to a brick-and-mortar outlet, don’t wait until Sunday night to put in your action. You’ll run the risk of being shut out, and what’s a Super Bowl without action?
Here are just a few props that caught our attention, lines are subject to change up until kickoff:
♦ William Hill-US said the most action it was seeing for Super Bowl MVP was 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa at 40-1. Bosa was on 20% of the tickets they had written. San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was on 5%. Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes was on 3%.
♦ William Hill’s odds on the jersey number of the player who scores the first touchdown: No. 1-10, 7-1 ... No. 11-20, 11-5 ... No. 21-30, 4-1 ... No. 31-40, 11-2 ... No. 41-79, 28-1 ... No. 85-99, 2-1 ... No TD scored, 250-1. ... George Kittle (No. 85) and Travis Kelce (No. 87) were the early betting favorites.
♦ This is bordeline cruel, but PointsBet has a prop of 100-1 on San Francisco blowing a 28-3 lead. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan, of course, was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons when Atlanta blew that lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.
♦ At William Hill, Jimmy Garoppolo’s over/under rushing yards is 3.5 with odds on over at -125, under +105. Patrick Mahomes’ rushing O/U is 32.5 at odds of -110 each way.
♦ A Sunday cross-sport prop on PointsBet: Total goals by Penguins-Capitals vs. number of receptions by George Kittle. Odds are -115.
♦ A couple houses are offering +110 on Kittle to score a touchdown, while William Hill is at +140. Kittle has been quiet for the first two playoff games (four total catches for 35 yards), and said during Monday’s media day that he’s been playing with a torn labrum for the last two years. The Chiefs’ defense has allowed a touchdown to an opposing tight end in three straight games.
♦ WH’s odds on Kittle AND Travis Kelce to score a touchdown is +350.
♦ DraftKings is offering its “Fat Man TD." An offensive lineman to score a touchdown is 33-1; to win $100 on no touchdown scored by an OL, bettors must lay $10K.
♦ Longest punt via Parx: KC’s Dustin Colquitt (+100) or SF’s Mitch Wishnowsky (-124).
♦ FanDuel has rushing yards for 49ers running back (and former Eagle) Raheem Mostert at 77.5. Over is -102, under is -124. Mostert ran for a 49ers-record 220 yards in the NFC title game, just his second game since September that he had more than 77 yards.
♦ The 49ers are 11-6-1 ATS and have covered three in a row and six of eight. They are 5-0 against the spread as underdogs this season.
♦ Kansas City is 12-5-1 overall ATS this season and are on a ridiculous 7-0-1 spurt.
For those new to sports betting, check out this thread on Twitter. It is advice that goes for most big events, but none more so than the Super Bowl.