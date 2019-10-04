Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic takes a look at the remaining Week 5 games.
He starts with the Eagles, but he’s heading down to Dallas to continue his perfect streak of best bets. Meanwhile, Eagles writer Jeff McLane leads the standings among our staff selectors.
Now that Sam Darnold has been ruled out, let’s jump on the Eagles.
Third-stringer Luke Falk, filling in for Trevor Siemian, who was filling in for Darnold, was absolutely brutal against New England in Week 3.
Channeling Ed McMahon from the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, just how brutal was he? Falk threw 22 passes, completed only 12 for 98 yards, and was sacked five times. And the ballyhooed addition of Le’Veon Bell was also a disaster, as he scratched out just 35 yards in 18 attempts. That’s less than 2 yards per. Ouch!
So, the plan is to bet the Birds. With Falk starting, we take out some folding money, but not gonna go in with both hands. However, would LOVE the Eagles in a three-team teaser, at -4 after adjusting the line down 10 points. Calling the hometown heroes, 34-17.
Pittsburgh has covered its last two as a home dog, and if you can find +3.5, it’s worth a little tickle.
Lean to Chicago, but not gonna get crazy with Chase Daniel replacing Mitchell Trubisky.
Cincy comes in winless, and without A.J. Green and John Ross, it might stay winless.
Gardner “the Mustache” Minshew was dinged last week (knee), and not sure how effective he will be. But on the other side of the field, there are basically just two words you need to know: Christian McCaffrey, the NFL’s leading rusher.
Daniel Jones looked almost fantastic in his second start, leading the Giants to an easy, breezy 24-3 win over the 0-4 Washington Redskins. Not gonna happen against Minnesota.
Kirk Cousins has apologized to Adam Thielen for missing so many throws, and we know he’ll be better this week. How do we know? The last two times the Vikings have scored a TD or less, Kirk’s stats in the following games were 50/71 for 637 yards, five TDs and one INT. Color me Purple!
Very light play to the Patriots minus the bundle, or, throw 'em in the three-team teaser with the Eagles.
Teddy Bridge was just OK last week in the 12-10 win over the Cowboys, and Jameis Winston was spectacular. But there’s one gigantic, ugly bubble hanging over Tampa’s head: its record on the road, winning only four of the last 20.
Also looked at the Bucs when they have had back-to-back road games, and they have won just one of the last eight. And we all know it ain’t easy to win in the Dome, where New Orleans brings an 18-4 record to the table the last three years.
Houston has covered only one of the last six as a favorite of four points or more. Buying the Southern Birds.
This game almost made it into the rarefied air of the best-bet territory. But without a handle on the Josh Allen injury (concussion), we can not make it a bestie.
However, just like we did last week, when we asked you to pump Buffalo up to best-bet status if Dont’a Hightower was out (he was, and it was a winner), please do the same here. If Allen does not play and Matt Barkley gets the start at QB for the Buffs, Marcus Mariota and Titans become a best bet Baybee!
Denver is an ugly 11-24-2 against the spread since 2017, and limps in with an 0-8 straight up losing streak.
After hitting four straight best bets, this is the first week that I’m not on or against Baltimore. Why? Because the Ravens have looked awful the last two games, and I’m not totally sold on Pittsburgh’s new QB, Mason Rudolph.
Speaking of awful, Dallas was not only awful, but also ugly, in a lackluster 12-10 loss at New Orleans last week. So why the 'Boys here? A bunch of reasons, but most important is the running game.
Ezekiel Elliott is now done with his preseason after four games, and should be ready to rumble, big time! Green Bay has been horrible against the run, allowing 176 yards to the Eagles last week, 149 to Denver in Week 3, and 198 to Minny in Week 2.
The Cheeseheads also do not do well on the road, winning only two of the last 11. Dallas has been exceptional at home, on a 7-0 run and posting 10 wins in the last 11 at Jerry World. That’s enough to make this the best bet, Baybee!
And to complete our fabulous three-team 10-point teaser, drop Kaycee from -11 to -1 point over Indy. Bundle 'em with the Eagles and Patriots.
Jimmy G vs. the Baker. Tasty Monday night matchup.
Jimmy Garappolo has the Niners undefeated, and with a week off to lick some wounds, San Fran should have no trouble covering -3.5, or, -3 if you buy the hook.