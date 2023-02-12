Super Bowl bingo: Play along as the Eagles take on the Chiefs

The Eagles and Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl LVII, but they don’t have to be the only ones playing a game Sunday night. With our Super Bowl bingo cards, you can follow along with all the action — both on and off the field — and even compete against others at your Super Bowl party.

The best part? You don’t need a tumbler full of balls and someone shouting letters and numbers — the game will be the bingo caller for this one. Whether it’s an appearance by Donna Kelce or a touchdown run by Jalen Hurts, simply mark off the squares on your card that correspond with what’s happening on the broadcast. And, as always, the first one to complete a line is the winner.

But you don’t have to follow our rules. While these bingo cards also appeared in our Sunday print edition, feel free to download and print them out using the link below, pass them around, and make up your own rules — no one will be there to call you for a penalty. Just like the rest of the offerings in our Eagles Arcade, it’s all about having fun while watching the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD PDF VERSIONS TO PRINT.