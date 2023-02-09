Eagles on track to have all their starters available for the Super Bowl

PHOENIX — The Eagles are on pace to have all 22 of their starters available for the Super Bowl.

The team released its first injury report of the week Wednesday after holding a walk-through practice in Tempe, Arizona and upgraded two players to full participants.

Landon Dickerson, who sustained an elbow injury against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship, was a full participant after missing practice for precautionary purposes last week. Robert Quinn, dealing with a back injury, was also a full participant after being sidelined last week.

Lane Johnson (groin), Avonte Maddox (toe), and Cam Jurgens (hip) were all limited on Wednesday, but Johnson and Maddox are expected to play. Maddox was sidelined and wore a walking boot during last Friday’s practice but it was for precautionary reasons. The Eagles’ starting slot cornerback returned from a toe injury in the NFC championship game.

Maddox’s expected availability will be pivotal for the Eagles as they prepare for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Eagles used a heavy dose of bracket coverages against the All-Pro during the team’s meeting in 2021 and have more flexibility to double team him with Maddox in the lineup.

“You got to give him different looks,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday. “You try to take away the good things that he does and he does a lot of things very well. You’re just aware of where he is at all times.”

According to the practice pool report, Arryn Siposs also participated in practice once again. The punter is still on injured reserve because of an ankle injury suffered in December, but returned to practice last week and has a chance to reclaim his punting and holding duties if the team decides to promote him over Brett Kern.