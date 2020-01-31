“Our attitude was, it’s so hard to find a good head coach. If it’s not quite time yet, but you know he’s going to be a great head coach in a year or two, you grab him. Few head coaches were turning around their teams in their first year on the job back then anyway. So that was no great sacrifice to know that he may not be the best he can be until Year 2 or 3. We didn’t even view that as a sacrifice. As long as we were right that he eventually would be really good, it didn’t really matter to us if it took two or three years.’’