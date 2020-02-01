It has taken 15 years, but Andy Reid is getting another crack at the Super Bowl.
He was 46 years old when he took the Eagles to the championship game loss to New England after the 2004 season. If he can lead the Chiefs to a win on Sunday, he will become the fifth oldest coach to win an NFL championship.
Note: Andy Reid would move into 5th if Kansas City wins. He will be 61 years, 320 days on Sunday.
Andy Reid is one of 11 guys to coach at least 15 seasons in the NFL without having won a championship.
Q: Who is the only quarterback to start a game for Andy Reid as an Eagle and as a Chief?
A: Nick Foles.
***
Q: How many times in his 21 seasons has Andy Reid’s team posted a losing record?
A: Three, all while with the Eagles (1999, 2005, 2012).
***
Q: How many of the 15 quarterbacks that have won at least one game for Andy Reid, including playoffs, can you name?
A: Donovan McNabb (101 wins), Alex Smith (51), Patrick Mahomes (27), Michael Vick (18), Jeff Garcia (6), A.J. Feeley (4), Kevin Kolb (3), Koy Detmer (2), Nick Foles (2), Mike McMahon (2), Doug Pederson (2), Chase Daniel (1), Matt Moore (1), Vince Young (1).
***
Q: Andy Reid is the winningest coach in Eagles history and the third winningest in Chiefs history. Who is ahead of him?
A. Only Hank Stram (132 wins, including postseason) and Marty Schottenheimer (104) have more wins for the Chiefs than Andy Reid (81).
***
Q: Where did Andy Reid go to college? Bonus: What Super Bowl-winning quarterback was his quarterback his senior year.
A: Reid went to Brigham Young (1979-81) and was teammates with Jim McMahon.
***
Q: Which two players have caught at least 400 passes in their careers with Andy Reid as head coach? Hint: One was an Eagle, the other is a Chief.
A: Travis Kelce (507) and Brian Westbrook (426) have the most career receptions among Andy Reid’s players. The fact that neither are wide receivers should not be a surprise.
If it feels like it has taken forever for Andy Reid to win a championship, it’s because it has. Here’s a look at the 10 winningest coaches of all-time, plus some notables and when they won (or didn’t win) their first championship.