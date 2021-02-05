The Bucs are 14-5 straight up and 11-8 against the spread. They are 5-3 ATS at home and 4-1 as an underdog. They went Over 11 times and Under 8 (4-4 to the Over home).
Looking at the Chiefs, they are 16-2 straight up and 7-10-1 against the spread. They are 3-4-1 ATS on the road and 6-9-1 as a favorite. They went Over 9 times and Under 8 times with one push (4-4 to the Over on the road).
KC flew down to Tampa in Week 12 of the regular season and picked up a 27-24 victory. Tom Brady almost pulled out a W.
My only worry is the KC offensive line. They lost All-Pro Eric Fisher and All-Pro Mitchell Schwartz. If these guys were healthy, this would’ve been a best bet. Not quite a $3.46 million dollar wager like Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale from Houston, but a large fistful of Benjamins.
But now, we’re gonna downgrade, making the wager much thinner. Still thinking that no matter what Tom Brady does, Patrick Mahomes will have an answer. Of course, you’ve got to check the COVID-19 list, and as long as there are no surprises, and no rain, gonna throw a 31-26 final at you as Big Red/The Walrus and the Chiefs go back-to-back!
Staff picks: