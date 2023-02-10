Britain Covey only Eagles player listed on final injury report before Super Bowl

Wide receiver/punt returner Britain Covey is the only Eagles player listed on the team’s final injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Covey, an undrafted rookie out of Utah, popped up on the injury report this week with a hamstring. He was listed as a limited participant during Thursday and Friday’s practices.

Covey has fielded 33 punts this season with an average of 9.3 yards per return. He’s signaled 18 fair catches and fumbled twice. Covey initially began the season as the kickoff returner before the Eagles transitioned to running back Boston Scott. Covey compiled 10 kickoff returns for 206 yards (20.6 average).

The Eagles have used wide receiver DeVonta Smith in spot situations at punt returner. If Covey is unable to contribute, the Eagles could turn to Smith in a pinch. Running backs Scott and Kenneth Gainwell, and wide receiver Quez Watkins also are listed as depth options at returner.

The Eagles are one win away from their second championship.