“There were a group of us who were communicating with him directly or indirectly,’’ said Joe Banner, who had stepped down as Eagles president the summer before the 2012 season. “I was in Cleveland [as Browns CEO] and Mike Holmgren was there. Both of us were telling him you really should take a year off. You’ve got to regroup. Support your family. Take your time. You’ll have no trouble getting another job in a year.