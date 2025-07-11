It’s a Birds (fan)! It’s a plane! It’s Superman — and, yes, he loves Philly sports.

When Superman star David Corenswet goes to rip off his buttoned-up shirt, don’t be surprised to see an Eagles logo replacing the Superman shield.

Before the release of his breakout movie, Superman, the Philly-raised actor was seen walking around with some important gear. In one of his latest Instagram posts, Corenswet wore a pair of light gray dress pants and a white tank top with a sweater tied across his chest. But his bag was the true statement piece.

Advertisement

No, it wasn’t Louis Vuitton or Hermès. Instead, it was a plastic shopping bag from the Eagles pro shop.

This wasn’t the first occasion the star was seen showcasing his Eagles fandom. In April, Corenswet made an appearance at a theater in Atlanta to promote his movie The Greatest Hits — wearing an Eagles sweatshirt.

It should come as no surprise that the 32-year-old actor is a Philadelphia sports fan, growing up in Lower Merion and then Center City before attending the University of Pennsylvania and eventually transferring to Juilliard. In an interview with People, the actor played a Philly version of the game “This or That.”

» READ MORE: In ‘Superman,’ Philly’s David Corenswet shows the makings of ‘the biggest movie star in the world’

One of the questions: Eagles or Phillies?

“Eagles,” Corenswet said. “Just because I don’t unfortunately have time to watch more than one game a week. So, I will watch the Eagles when they’re playing. Although I also end up — every time I watch, they lose.

“It’s terrible … to be the one fan that every time they watch, they lose because it just means that I struggle watching. But, Eagles. Especially because of their recent success. But I love the Phillies and I love watching them.”

Corenswet also said he prefers Wawa over Sheetz — and threw some shade at the Western Pa. chain — cementing Superman’s status as a true Philadelphian.

“I don’t know what Sheetz is,” Corenswet admitted.