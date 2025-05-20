Amazon is making a Terrell Owens documentary — and the former Eagles wide receiver is set to participate

One of Philadelphia’s most polarizing sports figures will be the subject of a new Amazon documentary. Terrell Owens’ two seasons in Philadelphia — and specifically how his time with the Eagles ended — as well as his subsequent signing with the Cowboys, made him a lightning rod for criticism and controversy during his playing days.

The feature-length documentary will be produced by NFL Films and Owens is set to participate and be interviewed. The documentary will track “the meteoric rise of one of the most talented, accomplished, and polarizing athletes of America’s most popular sport,” according to an Amazon release.

Advertisement

Owens came to the Eagles in 2004, and broke franchise records before a broken leg cut his season short. But the wide receiver came back from the injury after just seven weeks to put up nine catches and 122 yards in the team’s Super Bowl XXXIX loss to the Patriots. But after Owens held out for a new contract in the offseason, his relationship with the team, quarterback Donovan McNabb, and the fan base deteriorated. He was suspended to end the 2005 season and ultimately signed with the Cowboys in 2006.

» READ MORE: Santa is now a Philly sports fan. Meet the ‘brave man’ behind the costume.

Owens was a five-time First Team All-Pro, including in his first season in Philadelphia, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the third ballot in 2018.

Amazon Prime has not announced the release date for the documentary feature yet. The streamer is also producing a documentary series focused on the New York Jets, and has in the past produced a documentary about Jason Kelce and featured the Eagles on a season of All or Nothing in 2019.