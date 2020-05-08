So that leaves none other than ... the Patriots. While other teams will be throwing out proven commodities, the Patriots are still deciding who will be their signal-caller. They still have Belichick, whose Patriots teams have 19-straight winning season. But with QB options like Jarrett Stidham, who in garbage time against the Jets last season threw a pick-six that resulted in Belichick putting the starters back in the game, and Brian Hoyer, who is 1-11 as a starter since 2016, it makes you wonder if they’ll be worth watching.