Former wrestler Tommy Dreamer has been to nearly every American pro sports venue. Philly’s are a ‘different atmosphere.’

Tommy Laughlin, better known as Tommy Dreamer from his time as a professional wrestler for Philly-based ECW, spent 35 years traveling to different venues throughout his career, creating core memories for wrestling fans around the world. The “Innovator of Violence” also made memories at the old ECW Arena — now known as the 2300 Arena — in South Philly, from battling Brian Lee on a piece of scaffolding high above tables to finally defeating his archrival Raven at Wrestlepalooza.

But now it’s Laughlin’s turn to be a fan and witness others’ iconic sports moments. When he’s not cohosting the radio show Busted Open with Dave LaGreca or filming with TNA Wrestling, he’s made it his mission to travel to every single MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL venue. And he’s getting close.

Advertisement

“I’m a big sports fan and I love going to games,” Laughlin told The Inquirer. “Traveling as you get older, I’m 53, but I’ve had a lot of injuries wrestling so traveling to these games gets harder and harder. But I look forward to it, I really do. It’s an exciting time when you’re at a different stadium. You have so many memories for moments, and in sports, it’s all about the moments. Those give you a better connection with the fans.”

» READ MORE: How a couple of Mummers coined ‘Fly, Eagles Fly’ and gave Philadelphia an anthem

The first stadium Laughlin ever visited was the former New York Mets home, Shea Stadium. Around 1977, Laughlin watched the Los Angeles Dodgers go head-to-head with the Mets — but the moment that stood out to him the most was getting his first autographed baseball from Dodgers outfielders Manny Mota and Dusty Baker.

The list of venues Laughlin visited has grown tremendously since then. The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion has visited 29 NBA arenas and all 30 MLB stadiums. He has six NHL arenas left and two NFL stadiums left, Levi’s Stadium and SoFi Stadium — he visited SoFi for a Los Angeles Chargers game but he’s “crazy” and needs to see the Rams, too. Just this week, he was back at Citi Field to watch his hometown Mets take on the Phillies in Game 3 of the NLDS.

“If you’re brave enough to wear another team — I shouldn’t say brave enough, I should say stupid enough to wear another team — don’t.” Tommy Laughlin

So, with all that experience, where do the Philly venues, including Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field, rank?

According to Laughlin, no other NFL stadium can compare to the atmosphere at the Linc.

“Don’t be an opposing fan and go to the Linc,” Laughlin said. “Just go there and support the Eagles. If you’re brave enough to wear another team — I shouldn’t say brave enough, I should say stupid enough to wear another team — don’t. Just enjoy your team from afar or be like me and enjoy the game that you’re at.

“It’s just a different vibe there. It feels to me like a concrete jungle, if I could steal the term from Guns N’ Roses. It was awesome for WrestleMania, but football is a different atmosphere.”

His favorite stadium to visit in Philadelphia, however, is Citizens Bank Park. Since 1996, he has tried to attend at least one Phillies game a year — even if they are competing against the Mets.

“It’s the one I’ve been to the most and it’s one I feel like you can bring your family to,” Laughlin said. “Since the Phillies have been at Citizens Bank Park, it’s cool for the restaurants. Every view is great. You can sit all the way in the bleachers and still have a good time in the upper deck. It’s always a fun environment.”

Laughlin’s also scratched off a few old venues on the list that no longer exist: Shea Stadium, the original Yankee Stadium, Turner Field, Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, and, of course, Veterans Stadium and the Spectrum.

Laughlin remembers how electric the environment of the Spectrum was, the former home of the 76ers and the Flyers.

“The Spectrum was insane,” Laughlin said. “If you went there for wrestling or you went there for hockey, it was exactly the same. They were called the Broad Street Bullies for a reason. And you’re on top of the action at the Spectrum, it was a different time. There was no netting so the hockey pucks would go into the crowd.”

Before Citizens Bank Park, Phillies fans crowded together at the Vet. Laughlin believes the atmosphere was completely different.

“If I could talk about the Vet, when you were there for baseball it was a completely different experience,” Laughlin said. “The AstroTurf and the long foul lines, it felt like you were kind of away from the game, but there were super diehard fans.

“When I went to the new ballpark [Citizens Bank], it was a completely different atmosphere. Still diehard fans, but you’re closer to the game. Now, it’s like a Philadelphia party at every game.”

That diehard fandom Laughlin mentions is exactly what makes Philly stand out among the rest of the cities.

“I love the Philly sport fans,” Laughlin said. “My career personally was made there. I think I’m one of the few people to be from New York and be just as loved in Philadelphia. As long as you go out there and you work hard, the Philly fans show you respect. If you really understand the people or the city, you get it. They want you to work hard just like they do every single day.

“They’re a hardworking class of people and when you win for them and work really hard for them, they love you forever.”