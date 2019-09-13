Wide receiver Torrey Smith, a member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl-championship team, announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.
The 30-year-old released a three-minute video on Twitter in which he read a pre-written letter to thank the sport for the impact it had on his life.
Smith was drafted by Baltimore in 2011 and played his first four seasons with the Ravens. He then played two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, and one year each with the Eagles and Carolina Panthers. He was placed on the “physically unable to perform” list by the Panthers in July, and will now walk away from the game.
In the video, Smith said he will return to Baltimore for the next chapter of his life. He was on the Ravens’ Super Bowl-winning team in the 2012 season and the Eagles’ 2017 championship team, but the best years of his career were spent in Baltimore. He had 213 of his 319 career receptions with the Ravens, and 30 of his 41 career touchdowns during that time.
“I’m blessed to be able to walk away from this game with most of my health, a clear mind, and a faithful heart,” Smith said in the video. “I can’t wait to begin the next phase of my life, where my heart is, and never left: Baltimore.”
Smith had 36 catches for 430 yards during his lone season with the Eagles. Perhaps his most memorable play in midnight green came against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game, when he caught a flea-flicker for a touchdown from Nick Foles.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson opened his Friday morning press conference by tipping his cap to Smith.
“I just want to congratulate him and his family,” Pederson said. "It’s a great opportunity for him in his next chapter of his life. He helped us win a championship, and he’s a great man.'