Is Donna Kelce going to be on the next season of ‘The Traitors?’ Here’s what we know.

Rumors are flying about the cast of Season 4 of Peacock’s hit reality competition show, The Traitors. The cast generally includes a who’s who of reality TV stars, but speculation is growing that the latest season will feature a fresh face: Donna Kelce.

Here’s what we know about The Traitors so far.

What is ‘The Traitors?’

If you’ve never seen The Traitors, it’s basically a big-budget version of the party game “Mafia.” It’s also similar to The Mole, which, like The Traitors, is a spinoff of a Dutch-language show.

Advertisement

In the American version, host Alan Cumming whisks the cast away to his castle in Scotland, and selects a handful of players to serve as “Traitors,” who then have to “kill” the other contestants, known as “Faithfuls.” At the end of every episode, there’s a roundtable, where contestants interrogate and confront one another to pick one player to banish, with the goal of eliminating all of the traitors. In the middle, contestants compete in challenges to grow the cash prize pot, which can get up to $250,000. The Faithfuls win if they can eliminate all the Traitors and make it to the end, but if any Traitor makes it to the finale, they keep the prize money for themselves.

Past contestants include former Bachelor stars like Gabby Windey and Peter Weber, iconic Survivor contestants like Boston Rob and Parvati Shallow, and members of the Real Housewives franchise like Phaedra Parks and Dolores Catania. Zac Efron’s brother, Dylan, won season 3 of The Traitors despite no past reality TV experience, so Donna wouldn’t be the first nepo-Traitors contestant. There’s also usually a random old British guy.

Three seasons of the U.S. version have aired so far on Peacock, and Donna Kelce is rumored to be a contestant on season 4, which is expected to air in early 2026. Past seasons of “The Traitors” premiered in January.

Is Donna Kelce going to be on the show?

It sure looks like it. After a social media account and reality TV blog leaked 16 members of the expected Traitors cast, the New Heights podcast reposted an old clip of Jason and Travis talking about the show, which Travis said he wanted to be on.

“It is funny to see everyone have to defend themselves when the entire table is pointing at them saying they’re a traitor and to see how someone reacts under pressure,” Travis said. “I [expletive] love it.”

“I’m taking notes,” Jason said. “There’s some people who say some stuff where you’re like, ‘Wow, that’s a good one.’”

Make sure to share those notes with Donna!

Who else has been rumored to appear this season?

The rumored Season 4 cast also includes Olympic figure skater and Coatesville native Johnny Weir, along with 14 more contestants from across multiple reality TV franchises. Most seasons of “The Traitors” have at least 20 contestants, so it’s likely there will be additions to the list, possibly players who enter later in the game.

Here’s the rest of the rumored cast list so far:

Lisa Rinna, Real Housewives Dorinda Medley, Real Housewives (and Traitors Season 3) Rob Cesternino, Survivor Natalie Anderson, Survivor Tiffany Mitchell, Big Brother Ian Terry, Big Brother Yam Yam Arocho, Survivor Monet X Change, RuPaul’s Drag Race Colton Underwood, The Bachelor Mark Ballas, Dancing with the Stars Porsha Williams, Real Housewives Candiace Bassett, Real Housewives Maura Higgins, Love Island Eric Nam, singer

When does Season 4 of ‘The Traitors’ air?

While there has yet to be an official date set, the series is reportedly already filming Season 4 and it will premiere in early 2026, according to Peacock. Each of the first three seasons premiered in January.