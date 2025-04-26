The Tush Push becomes a topic of discussion at the 2025 NFL draft

With the 2025 NFL draft taking place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, it should come as no surprise that the Tush Push became a topic of discussion.

The future of the Eagles’ signature play is still uncertain after voting on the Green Bay Packers’ proposal to ban the play was tabled to a later date. But ahead of Round 2 of the draft, both Packers coach Matt LaFleur and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell joined The Pat McAfee Show to discuss the future of the play.

“I think he’s [Goodell] on our side on that,” LaFleur said. “I don’t know, we’ll see but it’s more of a rugby scrum. But whatever the league decides, we’ll adjust to. How about that?”

When Goodell was asked where the voting stands on the Tush Push, he responded, “The competition committee, we’ve been talking about it. The idea is to look back on our history, right. Since 1920 to 2005, you couldn’t push or pull a player anywhere on the field. Is that a football play, is the question. A lot of coaches will tell you that’s not part of football, right? ‘It may be rugby but it’s not us.’”

The play has faced criticism for three consecutive offseasons, but this year marks the first formal proposal to ban the Tush Push. In their proposal, the Packers cite pace of play and player safety as reasons for the rule change.

“The second thing is really the safety of the game and that’s of primary importance to us,” Goodell said. “Is it a play that is unsafe when you’re in those positions where you’re getting push or pulled and you can’t control where you’re going? Those are the two factors.”

However, an NFL study showed that there have been no injuries resulting from the play in 2024. In order to ban the play, the Packers would need 24 of the 32 NFL owners to vote in favor of the ban.

“On the other side, there’s a legitimate argument that everyone can do it and if somebody does it better than the others, that’s the way the game is played,” Goodell said. “I understand that argument but that’s also the great thing about the league. We have 32 clubs, that would be 24 votes. If it’s 24 votes then that means people have a pretty strong view on what should happen.”

But before announcing the Eagles’ second-round pick, the former Eagles nose tackle Beau Allen wanted to make it clear where he stands on the Tush Push.

“On behalf of the Eagles, I’m sorry Packers fans but the Tush Push ain’t going anywhere alright?” Allen said.