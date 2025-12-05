Jalen Carter’s absence could put rookie Ty Robinson in the spotlight

For the past month, Ty Robinson has been grappling with what he calls a “strange feeling.”

Robinson, the Eagles’ fourth-round defensive tackle out of Nebraska, has been inactive for the last four games. It’s not surprising given the depth chart at the position, but it has been an adjustment for the 24-year-old. After all, Robinson went from being a five-year starter at Nebraska to an Eagles rookie behind Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo.

Still, when Robinson joined the Eagles in April, he said he understood that playing time was going to be hard to come by in a room full of “a bunch of dudes.”

“I’m a realistic person,” Robinson said Friday. “So just being patient and understanding that football has its tendency to be violent. Guys are going to go down with something. Obviously you never want that, but it’s the reality of the game. So just to continue to work and help that motivates me in a good way to be ready when the time comes.”

That patience could pay off on Monday. Carter, the Pro Bowl defensive tackle, is week-to-week after undergoing a procedure to treat both of his shoulders. With Carter out of the lineup against the Los Angeles Chargers, Robinson could be active for the first time since Week 9 against the New York Giants.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said on Wednesday that it’s “possible” Robinson could factor into the defensive tackle rotation with Carter injured. Robinson said that the coaching staff hasn’t had a conversation with him about his role against the Chargers. But that isn’t to say he won’t have a role, Robinson clarified.

“Whatever they’re willing to give, whatever that role’s going to be, I’m here for the room,” Robinson said. “We’ve got an awesome room that’s going to also step up on Monday. I’m excited to be behind those guys.”

Monday’s game wouldn’t be Robinson’s first, but it could be an opportunity for him to play meaningful defensive snaps for the first time in more than a month.

The 6-foot-5, 288-pound defensive tackle has played 35 defensive snaps in six appearances. The majority of his playing time came in the Week 6 loss to the New York Giants when Carter was inactive due to a heel injury.

In his 19 defensive snaps in that game, Robinson made a tackle on Cam Skattebo in the red zone and batted a pass from Jaxson Dart at the line of scrimmage. Even though his last game action was in late October for the Eagles’ second meeting with the Giants, Robinson said he feels better prepared now to step into a more substantial role on defense.

“I didn’t know nothing coming into this season,” Robinson said. “But being around the guys for halfway through the season, I definitely feel like I’ve grown as a player. And obviously I feel a little bit more ready. It’s a challenge. I’m not going to back away from a challenge. I’m going to take what I can with it.”

Davis concurred that Robinson is ready for the challenge that could await him on Monday. His confidence is rooted in what Robinson has shown him in practice, going up against the Eagles’ starting offensive line. Now, Robinson must translate his growth on the NovaCare Complex practice field to SoFi Stadium when he faces the Chargers.

“Just the reps that he’s getting against Landon [Dickerson], against Jordan Mailata, against Cam [Jurgens], all those compound and add up,” Davis said. “So when he gets his opportunity to go against a former Eagles player, Mekhi Becton, or somebody that’s on the Chargers’ line, we have full confidence in him that he can go out there and execute.

“It’s more about the mindset that he has, carrying it out there and understanding that he is meant to be here. He is here for a reason. It’s the same thing I went through as a rookie. I didn’t have a lot of experience going into this, and looking at the offensive line, I was like, ‘Man, these guys have years of experience on me.’ But as time goes on, the more experience that I have, execution breeds confidence.”

Robinson will need to tap into that confidence to help the defense rebound after a porous Black Friday performance against the Chicago Bears. This time around, the Eagles will face one of the league’s top passers in Justin Herbert — if he’s healthy enough to play — and a strong rushing attack that is poised to welcome the return of standout rookie Omarion Hampton on Monday.

Even if he hasn’t earned many meaningful defensive snaps this season, Robinson can still detect his own growth. Between his practice reps and his time spent with the Eagles’ developmental program, Robinson said he has taken strides in “everything” related to his game.

“Just in the kind of aspect of building up the player that I am,” Robinson said. “With awesome people in this building, being able to put in extra work with them and just to see that continued growth.

“So, time to put it to the test.”