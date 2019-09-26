Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic looks at tonight’s Eagles-Packers game.
LAS VEGAS — Before you even think about which way to spend your money, please have a look at these trends. I’m not a blind-trend player, but man, these numbers are kinda overwhelming.
In the month of September, the Packers have posted a RIDONKULOUS 14-0-1 straight-up record at the not-so-frozen-tundra since 2014. Not quite as good against the spread, but 12-2-1 (86 percent) woulda plumped up the bank account. Green Bay is -200 on the money line.
A couple other things that are scary. The Packers lead the NFL in turnover margin at +6, which is why their 3-0 record, straight up and against the spread, makes sense. And while Mr. Discount Double Check, Aaron Rodgers, ain’t lighting up the scoreboard, he wasn’t sacked once this past weekend. Compare that to last season when the final number was 49.
However, Carson Wentzsylvania and the Green always manage to stay close (win by 5, lose by 4, lose by 3) and with the return of Alshon Jeffery, we’re thinking this ends on a field goal. Of course, we will buy the hook to +5, and settle on Cheese, 28-25.
TV: Fox29/NFLN
Other props
Money Line: Packers -$200 vs. Eagles +$170.
First-half line: Packers -2. First-half total: Over/under 23.
O/U Packers points: 25.5. O/U Eagles points: 20.5.
O/U passing yards: Aaron Rodger, 270.5. Carson Wentz, 262.5.
First scoring play
Packers touchdown: 3/2. Eagles touchdown: 5/2.
Packers field goal: 3/1. Eagles field goal: 7/2.
Packers safety: 50/1. Eagles safety: 50/1.
