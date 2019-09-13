Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic and staff sports writers take a look at Week 2. All games Sunday unless otherwise noted.
Thanks for nothing, boys. Last week, I talked about not wanting to lay 10 points, which actually worked out. But expecting a quick start, I took the Birds -3 in the first quarter. Oops.
Carson Wentz and the offense didn’t wake up until the second half. The same went for the Eagles’ defense. But now that we can bet on our phone, I managed to win back a few bucks with Eagles -3 in the third quarter. This in-game betting is the best thing to have happened since Ben Simmons broke up with Kendall Jenner.
So much was happening last week that I forgot to tweet my in-game bets. I’ll remember to this week, and you can follow along on Twitter @vegasvigorish.
I like the new running back by committee with Darren Sproles, Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders combining for 116 yards. I don’t like Carson Wentz rushing four times.
I do like the fact that the Falcons gave up 172 yards on the ground to the Vikings. Plus, Atlanta’s offensive line, which was suspect to begin with, just lost first-round draft pick Chris Lindstrom to a broken foot. That should mitigate the Birds losing Malik Jackson. Give me the Green and call it 31-24.
Looks like a bargain for a Tennessee team that has won seven of its last 10.
Maybe it’s because they play in a stadium (Dignity Health Sports Park, formerly StubHub Center, formerly Home Depot Center, formerly my backyard) that holds only 27,000, but when the Chargers go on the road, it’s party time.
Last season, the Chargers were phenomenal with a suitcase, winning and COVERING eight of nine. Detroit is kind of bad playing against teams with winning records, covering only one of the last eight at home.
Buffalo is aiming to be the best team in New York. Actually, the Bills are the only team in New York since both the Giants and Jets play in New Jersey. I love Buffalo’s QB, Josh Allen, and also love the Bills’ nasty defense.
If you didn’t know, the Bills had the No. 2 -rated D in the NFL last season. And did you know the Giants have covered only three of the last 12 at home? Now you do. Also know that the Under has hit in eight of the last nine Buffalo road games.
No one was happier than my wallet and I when Baltimore, my best bet, rumbled to a 59-10 victory over Miami last week. So of course, Baltimore is gonna win the Super Bowl and Lamar Jackson is going to be named MVP. Hold on. They played the Dolphins! And it’s only Week 1.
I was listening to a bookmaker and he was speculating that if this was the opening week, Baltimore would be like a 7.5- or 8-point favorite. The line is now 13.5! I can totally see the Ravens jumping out big, but these kids (Kyler Murray), and adults (Larry Fitzgerald), from Arizona will keep fighting, just like last week.
The Cardinals limped into the locker room at the half, down, 17-3, to Detroit, then managed to squeeze out a 27-27 tie. Murray took three quarters to get up to NFL speed, and in the fourth, he was 15-of-19 for 154 yards.
Since the Ravens have covered only one of the last seven as a home favorite, we’re gonna make this our best bet, baby!
When New England hits 20, I just might throw the Fish in a 10-point teaser and take a plus 30. You with me?
Dak Prescott, looking for a new contract, hit 25 of 32 for 405 yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a 158.3 rating in last week’s win over the Giants. WOW!
Gardner Minshew sounds like some kind of fancy new soil for potted plants, but the rookie from Washington State completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards against Kansas City after Nick Foles broke his clavicle.
Yup, throwing it out.
Pittsburgh was uglified last Sunday night in a 33-3 beatdown at New England. The good news is the last time Mike Tomlin’s crew was humiliated, it bounced back with a vengeance.
Go back to 2016 — you might’ve been there — when the Steelers lost to the Birds, 34-3, in Week 3. They came out the next week, at home, spitting fire and snot (sorry for that visual) and destroyed the Chiefs, 43-14. All in on Steel!
Andy Dalton (35-of-51 for 418 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions last week against Seattle) seems to love the new offense that Zac Taylor has brought to Cincinnati.
Not thrilled with the side, but the Cheeseheads have gone under in eight of the last 11.
Apparently, Patrick Mahomes tweaked his ankle last week, so we’ll take 7.5 with the Silver & Black. A light take.
Did anyone say revenge? You remember, I remember and every single player on New Orleans remembers the infamous no call on the most obvious pass interference ever that cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl.
Denver continues to be one of the worst investments in the NFL, covering only four of the last 17.
Loved Cleveland at -2.5 when it opened. With the line flying to -6.5 on the way to -7, just only like the Browns.