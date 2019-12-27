Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic warns that this is the roughest week for NFL bettors. Way too much uncertainty out there to bet too heavily.

Here are his thoughts and our staff picks. Lines are constantly changing as news evolves, so handle with care. Games are listed in standard oddsmaker’s rotational order.

Sunday

Eagles (-4.5) GIANTS (45.5), 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Bizarre is the only way to describe Week 17, with SO many what-ifs. who starts, who sits, how long do they play? That’s NOT the case in this spot. The Birds win and they’re IN.

With Carson Wentz playing out of his mind last week against Dallas (31-40 for 319 yards), a straight-up W looks good, but covering the 4.5 might be an issue. The Green squeezed past the Giants at home 23-17 (no cover) in Week 14, but that was against the robotic Eli Manning and a still-gimpy Saquon Barkley.

This time, they get mobile rookie QB Daniel Jones who was immense last week, throwing for 352 yards and five TDs. Sure that was against a lousy Washington team, but still, impressive. And Saquon’s ankle looked pretty healthy, as he gobbled up 189 yards on the ground and 90 through the air.

The NYG are not posting a ton of wins, but they have covered four of the last five. They’re gonna be loosey-goosey, no pressure, and would love to spoil the Birds’ party. Not gonna step out, but would buy the hook to +5, and take a small taste of New York.

Ed Barkowitz
Eagles
Les Bowen
Eagles
Paul Domowitch
Eagles
Marcus Hayes
Giants
Jeff McLane
Giants
Marc Narducci
Eagles
Vegas Vic
Giants

Titans (-3.5) TEXANS (45.5), 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee is fighting for a playoff spot but the injury to Derrick Henry worries me. So we go with a slight lean toward Houston.

Ed Barkowitz
Texans (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Texans
Paul Domowitch
Titans
Marcus Hayes
Titans
Jeff McLane
Titans
Marc Narducci
Titans
Vegas Vic
Titans

Browns (-2.5) BENGALS (44.5), 1 p.m.

Heard that Cleveland is gonna fly directly to Palm Springs after the game, and the golf clubs are in the locker. Actually, some of the Brownies might just leave at halftime, to beat the non-exisistant Cincinnati traffic.

Kidding, of course.

All you have to know about Cincy is, they are still fighting like crazy and Andy Dalton is playing for a few million dollars and his next contract. It ain’t gonna be in Cincinnati because the Bengals have the No. 1 pick and will bring home Ohio native son and LSU Heisman winner Joe Burrow.

Just look at last week against Miami when Cincy was down 28-12, then ripped off 23 points to force OT. Yea, they still lost, but the Red Rifle was exceptional, hitting 33 of 56 for 396 yards and four TDs. Since we had a pretty solid season (12-4 best bets, 129-105-6 overall), and don’t wanna get greedy, gonna wager only 1/8 of the normal bundle on what’s the closest thing I’d call a best bet in this treacherous week. And don’t sweat it, I’ll be back with some gorgeous BBs once the playoffs start.

Ed Barkowitz
Bengals
Les Bowen
Browns
Paul Domowitch
Browns
Marcus Hayes
Browns
Jeff McLane
Browns
Marc Narducci
Browns (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Bengals (Best Bet)

VIKINGS (-1) Bears (37), 1 p.m.

Minny has been fab at home, winning 20 of the last 25, but with a playoff spot locked, not sure who plays and who sits.

Ed Barkowitz
Vikings
Les Bowen
Vikings
Paul Domowitch
Bears
Marcus Hayes
Vikings
Jeff McLane
Bears
Marc Narducci
Bears
Vegas Vic
Vikings

Colts (-3.5) JAGUARS (43.5), 4:25 p.m.

This is all about the ground game. Indy is 5th in the league, while Jax limps in at an ugly 28th against the run.

Ed Barkowitz
Colts
Les Bowen
Colts (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
Colts (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Colts
Jeff McLane
Colts
Marc Narducci
Colts
Vegas Vic
Colts

BUCCANEERS (PK) Falcons (48), 1 p.m.

Atlanta has won three in a row, covered six of the last eight, and should be able to avenge an earlier loss to Tampa.

Ed Barkowitz
Falcons
Les Bowen
Buccaneers
Paul Domowitch
Falcons
Marcus Hayes
Falcons
Jeff McLane
Buccaneers
Marc Narducci
Falcons
Vegas Vic
Falcons

COWBOYS (-11) Redskins (44.5), 4:25 p.m.

A bit wary of laying double digits with the dysfunctional Dallas squad, but man, this IS the time for a BOUNCE BACK. Just look what the 'Boys did, at home after an ugly three-game losing streak. They blasted the Rams, 44-21. Speaking of home cooking, Dallas comes in with a perfecto at Jerry World against the NFC East, covering all six in a row. And the kids from D.C. have been absolutely brutal in conference play, losing nine in a row and covering only once!

Ed Barkowitz
Redskins
Les Bowen
Redskins
Paul Domowitch
Cowboys
Marcus Hayes
Redskins (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Redskins (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
Redskins
Vegas Vic
Cowboys

Saints (-13) PANTHERS (47), 1 p.m.

Two words: Christian McCaffrey. Carolina is gonna get Run CMC his records. Might not win, but should cover double digits.

Ed Barkowitz
Panthers
Les Bowen
Saints
Paul Domowitch
Saints
Marcus Hayes
Panthers
Jeff McLane
Panthers
Marc Narducci
Saints
Vegas Vic
Panthers

Steelers (-2) RAVENS (38), 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore clinched everything, and apparently, will play NO ONE! Steel still alive for a playoff spot, so we tickle.

Ed Barkowitz
Steelers
Les Bowen
Ravens
Paul Domowitch
Steelers
Marcus Hayes
Ravens
Jeff McLane
Ravens
Marc Narducci
Ravens
Vegas Vic
Steelers

BILLS (-1.5) Jets (36.5), 1 p.m.

Another team locked into the playoffs, and the Buffs might not step on the gas against the downstate New Yorkers.

Ed Barkowitz
Bills
Les Bowen
Bills
Paul Domowitch
Bills
Marcus Hayes
Bills
Jeff McLane
Bills
Marc Narducci
Bills
Vegas Vic
Jets

PATRIOTS (-16) Dolphins (44.5), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Miami head coach Brian Flores makes sure that his Fish never give up. With eight covers in the last 11 games, and a ton of revenge for a 43-0 bagel they were forced to eat against his mentor Bill Belichick, can you say back-door cover, kids?

Ed Barkowitz
Dolphins
Les Bowen
Dolphins
Paul Domowitch
Dolphins
Marcus Hayes
Dolphins
Jeff McLane
Patriots
Marc Narducci
Dolphins
Vegas Vic
Dolphins

Packers (-12.5) LIONS (43), 1 p.m. (Fox)

These two Black & Blue Division rivals met back in October at Lambeau and Green Bay squeezed out a 23-22 win. That was with Matthew Stafford at QB. Detroit is now rolling, or should we say stumbling, with David Blough under center, and it has not been pretty. With a win here and a San Francisco loss later in the evening, the Cheeseheads would be the No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs. And since the Lions have covered only one of the last 10, gotta rock the Pack.

Ed Barkowitz
Packers
Les Bowen
Lions
Paul Domowitch
Lions
Marcus Hayes
Lions
Jeff McLane
Lions
Marc Narducci
Packers
Vegas Vic
Packers

CHIEFS (-8,5) Chargers (45.5), 1 p.m.

Just looked at Kaycee’s final game last season before going to the playoffs. It was a 35-3 beatdown of Oakland.

Ed Barkowitz
Chiefs
Les Bowen
Chiefs
Paul Domowitch
Chiefs
Marcus Hayes
Chiefs
Jeff McLane
Chiefs
Marc Narducci
Chiefs
Vegas Vic
Chiefs

RAMS (-7) Cardinals (45), 4:25 p.m.

Funny thing about pressure is, when there’s none, it makes life easier. Which is why we like Jared Goff in this spot. But that’s not the only reason. Arizona QB Kyler Murray left the game last week with a hamstring injury, and is listed as questionable. Even if he goes, he AIN’T gonna be anywhere near 100 percent. And if Murray sits, Brett Hundley is the next man up. With nine career TDs against 13 INTs, this guy doesn’t have a prayer against the Rams.

Ed Barkowitz
Cardinals
Les Bowen
Rams
Paul Domowitch
Cardinals
Marcus Hayes
Cardinals
Jeff McLane
Rams
Marc Narducci
Rams
Vegas Vic
Rams

49ers (-3) SEAHAWKS (47.5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

With the #No. 1 NFC seed on the line, not even the return of “Beast Mode” will prevent San Francisco from a glorious evening. That would send Seattle to Philly for the first round.

Ed Barkowitz
Seahawks
Les Bowen
Seahawks
Paul Domowitch
49ers
Marcus Hayes
49ers
Jeff McLane
Seahawks
Marc Narducci
Seahawks
Vegas Vic
49ers

BRONCOS (-3.5) Raiders (41), 4:25 p.m.

Understand that the Silver & Black have a crazy-long shot to make the playoffs, but too many teams have to lose. Like what QB Drew Lock is doing in Denver guiding the Broncs to wins and covers in three of the last four.

Ed Barkowitz
Raiders
Les Bowen
Raiders
Paul Domowitch
Raiders
Marcus Hayes
Raiders
Jeff McLane
Raiders
Marc Narducci
Broncos
Vegas Vic
Broncos

Last week

Ed Barkowitz
11-4-1 (1-0 Best Bet)
Les Bowen
8-7-1 (1-0)
Paul Domowitch
8-7-1 (1-0)
Marcus Hayes
9-6-1 (0-1)
Jeff McLane
6-9-1 (1-0)
Marc Narducci
11-4-1 (1-0)
Vegas Vic
12-3-1 (1-0)

Season

Vegas Vic
129-105-6 (12-4 Best Bet)
.550
Jeff McLane
129-105-6 (10-5-1)
.550
Marcus Hayes
121-113-6 (10-5-1)
.517
Les Bowen
120-114-6 (7-8-1)
.513
Marc Narducci
119-115-6 (8-7-1)
.508
Paul Domowitch
118-116-6 (5-9-2)
.504
Ed Barkowitz
112-122-6 (7-9)
.479