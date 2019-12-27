These two Black & Blue Division rivals met back in October at Lambeau and Green Bay squeezed out a 23-22 win. That was with Matthew Stafford at QB. Detroit is now rolling, or should we say stumbling, with David Blough under center, and it has not been pretty. With a win here and a San Francisco loss later in the evening, the Cheeseheads would be the No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs. And since the Lions have covered only one of the last 10, gotta rock the Pack.