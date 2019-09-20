Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic takes a look at NFL Week 3.
Among his top gems are the Ravens, Baker Mayfield and Atlanta’s inability to cover against the AFC.
To quote the great A.I., “We talkin’ about PRACTICE, we ain’t talkin’ about the game, we talkin’ about PRACTICE, man!”
Apparently, the Birds didn’t have enough healthy bodies to have a practice, and it’s only Week 3! The Eagles receiving crew is hurting, which ain’t good news for Carson Wentz. Also, that nasty Vic Beasley hit to Wentz’s ribs is a worry.
Here are some numbers that might worry you as well. Yes, the Birds know how to win at home, straight up, with a 15-4 record the last two seasons, but they have covered only one of the last eight as a home favorite.
If you like totals, the Lions have gone low in eight of their last nine games, while the Green Machine has gone under in four of the last five.
I’m expecting a tight game, kind of like the first two that ended by 5 (32-27 against the Redskins) and by 4 (24-20 against the Falcons).
I’m buying the hook to +7, and calling the Birds in a squeeze, 25-20.
The Cheeseheads should post the W, but after winning by just 5 and 7 points, I gotta buy the underdog plus a snowman.
We have been on or against Baltimore the first two weeks, and I’m thrilled to report a 2-0 best-bet record. So, on or against this week?
On!
Why? I love what John Harbaugh is doing with Lamar Jackson, taking full advantage of his passing and running abilities, and telling the rest of the NFL to guess what they’re gonna see each week.
In the opener, Jackson was 17-for-20 for 324 yards, 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He ran just 3 times for 6 yards.
Last week, he was 24-for-37 for 272 yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. However, he took off and ran 16 times for 120 yards.
So, which Lamar will Kansas City see? Who knows. That’s what makes the Ravens a delicious underdog.
If you’re not a history buff, Baltimore went to Kansas City last season, and covered as a +7 point underdog in a 27-24 loss. Then we found this little gem: Baltimore has covered five of the last six against AFC West opponents, so we’re gonna buy the hook and make this our best bet, baby!
Buffalo has absolutely proven to be the best team — actually the only team — in New York, but beating the Giants and the Jets has me asking “So what?!” At least Cincy has a true NFL-caliber quarterback in Andy Dalton, and, while not at the top of the charts, the Red Rifle can put up some numbers. Dalton has gobbled up 729 passing yards through the first two games, and the Bengals have covered five of the last six. Of course, you will come to the counter with me and buy another hook!
Indy will be playing with a season-long chip on its shoulder after hearing that it’s gonna suck without Andrew Luck. Poetry! You’re welcome.
Jacoby Brissett hasn’t been as good as Tom Brady, but he hasn’t been as bad as Eli Manning, either. He is somewhere in the middle. The key to these Colts is on the ground. Last week, they exploded for 167 rushing yards, but the stat that really thrills me is Atlanta’s 0-11 spread run against the AFC.
Minnesota has won 14 of 18 at home and should roll against an Oakland team that has won only four of 19 on the road.
New England has a 76-3 edge in its first two wins, and the Jets will have a third-string QB. Uh oh!
Miami has been outscored, 102-10, in its first two games and continues to trade away its best players. We’re gonna take a light move to Dallas.
Danny Dimes, or Daniel Jones, gets his first NFL start in place of Eli Manning. The kid is worth a tiny tickle.
Looking for perfection? Rookie QB Kyler Murray and first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury are 2-0 against the spread to start their NFL careers. Since Superman, aka Cam Newton, is now listed as doubtful, the Cardinals should have no trouble getting the hat trick.
Kyle Allen will start at quarterback for Carolina; he’s the same guy who was replaced by Murray at Texas A&M. The Panthers have covered only one of the last 10, so we’re rolling with the home team.
It’s the first real test for Teddy Bridgewater after Drew Brees went down with a right thumb injury. If he covers the 4.5, we’ll give him an A+.
The Chargers have covered only two of the last eight at their mini-home field, so give a little love to the dog.
San Fran looked great last week, Pittsburgh looked kinda awful. So, obviously, we’re buying Steel and rookie QB Mason Rudolph.
High-profile weapons are crucial to any team, and with Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. starting to make sweet music, the Browns look like the right side as a home underdog.
Chicago has won 10 of the last 12, and Washington has managed only one win in its last nine outings. Da Bears!