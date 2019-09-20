Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic takes a look at NFL Week 3.

Among his top gems are the Ravens, Baker Mayfield and Atlanta’s inability to cover against the AFC.

EAGLES -6.5 (46.5) Lions, 1 p.m. (Fox29)

To quote the great A.I., “We talkin’ about PRACTICE, we ain’t talkin’ about the game, we talkin’ about PRACTICE, man!”

Apparently, the Birds didn’t have enough healthy bodies to have a practice, and it’s only Week 3! The Eagles receiving crew is hurting, which ain’t good news for Carson Wentz. Also, that nasty Vic Beasley hit to Wentz’s ribs is a worry.

Here are some numbers that might worry you as well. Yes, the Birds know how to win at home, straight up, with a 15-4 record the last two seasons, but they have covered only one of the last eight as a home favorite.

If you like totals, the Lions have gone low in eight of their last nine games, while the Green Machine has gone under in four of the last five.

I’m expecting a tight game, kind of like the first two that ended by 5 (32-27 against the Redskins) and by 4 (24-20 against the Falcons).

I’m buying the hook to +7, and calling the Birds in a squeeze, 25-20.

Ed Barkowitz
Eagles
Les Bowen
Lions
Paul Domowitch
Eagles
Marcus Hayes
Lions
Jeff McLane
Eagles
Marc Narducci
Lions
Vegas Vic
Lions

PACKERS 8 (42.5) Broncos, 1 p.m.

The Cheeseheads should post the W, but after winning by just 5 and 7 points, I gotta buy the underdog plus a snowman.

Ed Barkowitz
Packers
Les Bowen
Packers
Paul Domowitch
Packers
Marcus Hayes
Packers
Jeff McLane
Broncos
Marc Narducci
Packers
Vegas Vic
Broncos

CHIEFS 6.5 (53.5) Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS3)

We have been on or against Baltimore the first two weeks, and I’m thrilled to report a 2-0 best-bet record. So, on or against this week?

On!

Why? I love what John Harbaugh is doing with Lamar Jackson, taking full advantage of his passing and running abilities, and telling the rest of the NFL to guess what they’re gonna see each week.

In the opener, Jackson was 17-for-20 for 324 yards, 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He ran just 3 times for 6 yards.

Last week, he was 24-for-37 for 272 yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. However, he took off and ran 16 times for 120 yards.

So, which Lamar will Kansas City see? Who knows. That’s what makes the Ravens a delicious underdog.

If you’re not a history buff, Baltimore went to Kansas City last season, and covered as a +7 point underdog in a 27-24 loss. Then we found this little gem: Baltimore has covered five of the last six against AFC West opponents, so we’re gonna buy the hook and make this our best bet, baby!

Ed Barkowitz
Ravens
Les Bowen
Chiefs
Paul Domowitch
Chiefs (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Ravens
Jeff McLane
Chiefs (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
Chiefs
Vegas Vic
Ravens (Best Bet)

BILLS 6 (43.5) Bengals, 1 p.m.

Buffalo has absolutely proven to be the best team — actually the only team — in New York, but beating the Giants and the Jets has me asking “So what?!” At least Cincy has a true NFL-caliber quarterback in Andy Dalton, and, while not at the top of the charts, the Red Rifle can put up some numbers. Dalton has gobbled up 729 passing yards through the first two games, and the Bengals have covered five of the last six. Of course, you will come to the counter with me and buy another hook!

Ed Barkowitz
Bengals
Les Bowen
Bills
Paul Domowitch
Bengals
Marcus Hayes
Bills
Jeff McLane
Bengals
Marc Narducci
Bengals
Vegas Vic
Bengals

COLTS 2 (47.5) Falcons, 1 p.m.

Indy will be playing with a season-long chip on its shoulder after hearing that it’s gonna suck without Andrew Luck. Poetry! You’re welcome.

Jacoby Brissett hasn’t been as good as Tom Brady, but he hasn’t been as bad as Eli Manning, either. He is somewhere in the middle. The key to these Colts is on the ground. Last week, they exploded for 167 rushing yards, but the stat that really thrills me is Atlanta’s 0-11 spread run against the AFC.

Ed Barkowitz
Falcons
Les Bowen
Colts
Paul Domowitch
Colts
Marcus Hayes
Falcons
Jeff McLane
Falcons
Marc Narducci
Falcons
Vegas Vic
Colts

VIKINGS 8 (43.5) Raiders, 1 p.m.

Minnesota has won 14 of 18 at home and should roll against an Oakland team that has won only four of 19 on the road.

Ed Barkowitz
Raiders
Les Bowen
Vikings
Paul Domowitch
Raiders
Marcus Hayes
Raiders
Jeff McLane
Vikings
Marc Narducci
Vikings
Vegas Vic
Vikings

PATRIOTS 23 (43.5) Jets, 1 p.m.

New England has a 76-3 edge in its first two wins, and the Jets will have a third-string QB. Uh oh!

Ed Barkowitz
Patriots (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Patriots
Paul Domowitch
Patriots
Marcus Hayes
Jets
Jeff McLane
Jets
Marc Narducci
Patriots (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Patriots

COWBOYS 21.5 (47.5) Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Miami has been outscored, 102-10, in its first two games and continues to trade away its best players. We’re gonna take a light move to Dallas.

Ed Barkowitz
Cowboys
Les Bowen
Cowboys
Paul Domowitch
Cowboys
Marcus Hayes
Dolphins
Jeff McLane
Cowboys
Marc Narducci
Cowboys
Vegas Vic
Cowboys

BUCCANEERS 6.5 (47.5) Giants, 4:05 p.m.

Danny Dimes, or Daniel Jones, gets his first NFL start in place of Eli Manning. The kid is worth a tiny tickle.

Ed Barkowitz
Giants
Les Bowen
Giants
Paul Domowitch
Buccaneers
Marcus Hayes
Buccaneers
Jeff McLane
Giants
Marc Narducci
Giants
Vegas Vic
Giants

Panthers 2.5 (46.5) CARDINALS, 4:05 p.m.

Looking for perfection? Rookie QB Kyler Murray and first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury are 2-0 against the spread to start their NFL careers. Since Superman, aka Cam Newton, is now listed as doubtful, the Cardinals should have no trouble getting the hat trick.

Kyle Allen will start at quarterback for Carolina; he’s the same guy who was replaced by Murray at Texas A&M. The Panthers have covered only one of the last 10, so we’re rolling with the home team.

Ed Barkowitz
Panthers
Les Bowen
Cardinals
Paul Domowitch
Cardinals
Marcus Hayes
Panthers
Jeff McLane
Panthers
Marc Narducci
Cardinals
Vegas Vic
Cardinals

SEAHAWKS 4.5 (45) Saints, 4:25 p.m.

It’s the first real test for Teddy Bridgewater after Drew Brees went down with a right thumb injury. If he covers the 4.5, we’ll give him an A+.

Ed Barkowitz
Seahawks
Les Bowen
Seahawks (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
Seahawks
Marcus Hayes
Saints
Jeff McLane
Seahawks
Marc Narducci
Seahawks
Vegas Vic
Saints

CHARGERS 3 (47.5) Texans, 4:25 p.m.

The Chargers have covered only two of the last eight at their mini-home field, so give a little love to the dog.

Ed Barkowitz
Texans
Les Bowen
Chargers
Paul Domowitch
Chargers
Marcus Hayes
Chargers
Jeff McLane
Chargers
Marc Narducci
Chargers
Vegas Vic
Texans

49ERS 6.5 (43.5) Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS3)

San Fran looked great last week, Pittsburgh looked kinda awful. So, obviously, we’re buying Steel and rookie QB Mason Rudolph.

Ed Barkowitz
Steelers
Les Bowen
Steelers
Paul Domowitch
49ers
Marcus Hayes
49ers
Jeff McLane
Steelers
Marc Narducci
Steelers
Vegas Vic
Steelers

Rams 3 (49.5) BROWNS, 8:20 p.m. (NBC10)

High-profile weapons are crucial to any team, and with Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. starting to make sweet music, the Browns look like the right side as a home underdog.

Ed Barkowitz
Rams
Les Bowen
Rams
Paul Domowitch
Browns
Marcus Hayes
Rams (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Rams
Marc Narducci
Rams
Vegas Vic
Browns

Monday: Bears 4 (41.5) REDSKINS, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Chicago has won 10 of the last 12, and Washington has managed only one win in its last nine outings. Da Bears!

Ed Barkowitz
Bears
Les Bowen
Bears
Paul Domowitch
Bears
Marcus Hayes
Bears
Jeff McLane
Redskins
Marc Narducci
Bears
Vegas Vic
Bears

Thursday: Titans -1.5 JAGUARS

Ed Barkowitz
Jaguars (W)
Les Bowen
Titans (L)
Paul Domowitch
Titans (L)
Marcus Hayes
Titans (L)
Jeff McLane
Jaguars (W)
Marc Narducci
Titans (L)
Vegas Vic
Jaguars (W)

Last week

Ed Barkowitz
7-9 (0-1 Best Bet)
Les Bowen
10-6 (1-0)
Paul Domowitch
11-5 (0-1)
Marcus Hayes
9-7 (0-1)
Jeff McLane
8-8 (1-0)
Marc Narducci
5-11 (1-0)
Vegas Vic
8-8 (1-0)

Season/Entering Week 3

Paul Domowitch
19-12-1 (0-2 Best Bets)
.609
Jeff McLane
18-13-1 (2-0)
.578
Les Bowen
17-14-1 (1-0-1)
.547
Marcus Hayes
16-15-1 (1-1)
.516
Vegas Vic
14-17-1 (2-0)
.453
Marc Narducci
13-18-1 (1-1)
.422
Ed Barkowitz
12-19-1 (0-2)
.391