Eagles open as big favorites over Raiders; plus, updated odds for the playoffs, Super Bowl, and more

Jalen Hurts had only thrown two interceptions over his first twelve games this season. But the 13th game vindicated hotels and superstitious fans across the country — the Houston native was intercepted a career-high four times against the Chargers, including one near the end zone in overtime to seal a three-point Los Angeles victory.

It was the Eagles’ third straight loss, their first time doing that since Weeks 13-15 in 2023, when Philadelphia started 10-1 before losing six of its next seven games, including to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. The Birds have a chance to end their current losing streak against the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the odds for that matchup, as well as the rest of the season …

Eagles vs. Raiders odds

Despite the offense’s continued struggles, the Eagles defense put up a bounceback performance against the Chargers. Vic Fangio’s unit allowed just one total touchdown the entire game, and turned over Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert twice while sacking him seven times. Other than running back Kimani Vidal, who recorded a 60-yard reception on the Chargers’ third offensive snap, no LA pass catcher finished with over 25 yards.

The Eagles open as double-digit favorites on Sunday. That likely has to do with their opponent, the Raiders. It has not been a good season for Las Vegas, who is riding a seven-game skid, which included a 31-0 loss to the 6-7 Kansas City Chiefs and a 24-10 loss to the 3-10 Cleveland Browns. The Raiders have only scored 20 points once in their last seven games. Quarterback Geno Smith is also tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14.

FanDuel

Spread: Eagles -11.5 (-105); Raiders +11.5 (-115) Moneyline: Eagles (-770); Raiders (+560) Total: Over 38.5 (-110); Under 38.5 (-110)

DraftKings

Spread: Eagles -11.5 (-115); Raiders +11.5 (-105) Moneyline: Eagles (-950); Raiders (+625) Total: Over 38.5 (-112); Under 38.5 (-118)

Jerry Jones' Cowboys are the only NFC East team with a chance of catching the Eagles. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

NFC East odds

The Dallas Cowboys remain 1½ games back of the division lead after losing to the Lions on Thursday night. Still, Dallas has gained two games on the Birds by winning three of its last four contests.

It gets slightly more dicey for the ‘Boys when you take into account the Eagles’ remaining schedule. In addition to the Raiders matchup, the Eagles play the Buffalo Bills, and the Washington Commanders twice. Even if the Birds lose to Buffalo, Dallas would still need Philly to lose to a two- or three-win team to have a chance.

The good news for the Cowboys is that their schedule is similarly light. Dallas has one tough matchup remaining, against the Chargers, and three easier games against the Minnesota Vikings, Commanders, and New York Giants. If the Eagles were to drop two games, Dallas could take the NFC East by winning out. The Commanders and Giants have both officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

FanDuel

Odds Eagles Odds -1000 Cowboys Odds +750

DraftKings

Odds Eagles Odds -1200 Cowboys Odds +750

Even with three straight losses, the Eagles still have the fourth best odds in the NFC to make the Super Bowl at both FanDuel and DraftKings. Ahead of the Birds are the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, and Seattle Seahawks.

FanDuel

Odds Rams Odds +220 Packers Odds +420 Seahawks Odds +440 Eagles Odds +590 49ers Odds +1120 Lions Odds +1120 Bears Odds +1400 Buccaneers Odds +1600

DraftKings

Odds Rams Odds +220 Seahawks Odds +360 Packers Odds +425 Eagles Odds +600 49ers Odds +1100 Lions Odds +1200 Bears Odds +2000 Buccaneers Odds +2000

The Eagles beat the Rams at home earlier in the season, but Los Angeles has been the better team since. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Super Bowl odds

The Birds’ Super Bowl odds have taken a considerable dip. Last week, Philadelphia was listed with the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl by FanDuel and the fifth-best by DraftKings. This week, they rank seventh at both sportsbooks. On the AFC side, the Bills, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos all have shorter odds than the Eagles.

FanDuel

Odds Rams Odds +390 Seahawks Odds +800 Packers Odds +800 Bills Odds +850 Patriots Odds +1000 Broncos Odds +1000 Eagles Odds +1100 Texans Odds +1600 Jaguars Odds +2000 Lions Odds +2000

DraftKings

Odds Rams Odds +390 Seahawks Odds +650 Packers Odds +800 Bills Odds +850 Patriots Odds +1000 Broncos Odds +1000 Eagles Odds +1200 Texans Odds +1300 Jaguars Odds +1900 Lions Odds +2200

MVP odds

The MVP is shaping up to be a two-player race.

In his sophomore season, Drake Maye has led the Patriots to an 11-2 record, which is tied for the AFC lead. Maye ranks second in the NFL in passing yards. Meanwhile, 37-year-old Matthew Stafford has led the 10-3 Rams to the top of the NFC and has thrown an NFL-leading 35 touchdown passes. Next closest are Dak Prescott and Jared Goff, who have both thrown 26.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Bills quarterback Josh Allen are both longer-shot candidates worth monitoring. Hurts and Saquon Barkley are not, but we included their odds for reference.

FanDuel

Odds Matthew Stafford Odds -160 Drake Maye Odds +200 Jordan Love Odds +1000 Josh Allen Odds +1400 ... Odds -- Jalen Hurts Odds +40000 Saquon Barkley Odds N/A

DraftKings