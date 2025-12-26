Eagles are slight underdogs for matchup at Bills; plus, player props for Saquon Barkley and more

Coming off a win over the Washington Commanders, the Eagles (10-5) will travel to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills (11-4) a week after clinching the NFC East. As both teams prepare for the Week 17 matchup, here’s an updated look at the game odds and some interesting player prop bets from two of the biggest sportsbooks ...

Eagles vs. Bills updated odds

Two years ago, both teams met in a game that saw the Eagles overcome a 17-7 halftime deficit to seal a 37-34 overtime win over the Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Entering the week, both the FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbooks had the Eagles listed as 2.5-point underdogs. Since then, the odds have slightly changed.

FanDuel

Spread: Eagles +1.5 (-110); Bills -1.5 (-110) Moneyline: Eagles (+102); Bills (-120) Total: Over 44.5 (-105); Under 44.5 (-115)

DraftKings

Spread: Eagles +1.5 (-115); Bills -1.5 (-105) Moneyline: Eagles (+102); Bills (-122) Total: Over 43.5 (-115); Under 43.5 (-105)

Passing yards props

Jalen Hurts was able to get it done through the air and on his feet in the Eagles’ 29-18 win over the Commanders, completing 22 of 30 throws for 185 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 40 yards on seven carries.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen, who suffered a foot injury in last Sunday’s game against Cleveland, finished the game completing 12 of 19 throws for 130 yards. For Sunday’s game, Hurts’ over/under is set at around 187 passing yards, while Allen’s is set at around 195 yards.

FanDuel

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 189.5 (-114) Under 189.5 (-114) Josh Allen Over 195.5 (-114) Under 195.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 185.5 (-111) Under 185.5 (-113) Josh Allen Over 196.5 (-112) Under 196.5 (-112)

Passing touchdowns

Over the last two games, Hurts has thrown for five touchdowns, including three touchdown passes against the 2-13 Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, Allen has thrown for three touchdowns over the last two games, coming off a game that saw him throw for zero touchdowns against the Browns.

FanDuel

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+154) Under 1.5 (-210) Josh Allen Over 1.5 (+146) Under 1.5 (-198)

DraftKings

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+140) Under 1.5 (-179) Josh Allen Over 1.5 (+134) Under 1.5 (-172)

Rushing yards props

Saquon Barkley finished Saturday’s game with 132 yards on 21 carries and one rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, James Cook rushed for 117 yards on 16 carries in the Bills’ 23-20 win over the Browns.

FanDuel

Over Under James Cook Over 87.5 (-114) Under 87.5 (-114) Saquon Barkley Over 81.5 (-114) Under 81.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 30.5 (-114) Under 30.5 (-114) Josh Allen Over 29.5 (-114) Under 29.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under James Cook Over 88.5 (-112) Under 88.5 (-112) Saquon Barkley Over 83.5 (-113) Under 83.5 (-111) Jalen Hurts Over 32.5 (-113) Under 32.5 (-111) Josh Allen Over 30.5 (-111) Under 30.5 (-113)

Receiving yards props

During the Eagles last matchup, A.J. Brown recorded nine receptions for 95 yards. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith recorded six receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. As of now, the sportsbooks have Brown and Smith’s over/under set around 60 and 46 yards, respectively.

For the Bills, Khalil Shakir has recorded fewer than 40 yards in his last three of four games.

FanDuel

Over Under A.J. Brown Over 61.5 (-114) Under 61.5 (-114) DeVonta Smith Over 46.5 (-114) Under 46.5 (-114) Khalil Shakir Over 42.5 (-114) Under 42.5 (-114) Dallas Goedert Over 33.5 (-114) Under 33.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under A.J. Brown Over 61.5 (-114) Under 61.5 (-110) DeVonta Smith Over 46.5 (-114) Under 46.5 (-110) Khalil Shakir Over 41.5 (-110) Under 41.5 (-114) Dallas Goedert Over 33.5 (-110) Under 33.5 (-114)

Touchdown scorers

In Week 16, Dallas Goedert, Smith, Barkley, and Tank Bigsby found the end zone for the Eagles. For the Bills, Cook found the end zone twice and Ty Johnson added one of his own.

FanDuel

Anytime TD First TD James Cook Anytime TD -105 First TD +500 Saquon Barkley Anytime TD -105 First TD +600 Jalen Hurts Anytime TD +115 First TD +700 Josh Allen Anytime TD +120 First TD +700 A.J. Brown Anytime TD +170 First TD +850

DraftKings