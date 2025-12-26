Eagles are slight underdogs for matchup at Bills; plus, player props for Saquon Barkley and more
Here are the latest odds and some prop bets, from Jalen Hurts’ touchdowns to Saquon Barkley’s rushing yards.
Coming off a win over the Washington Commanders, the Eagles (10-5) will travel to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills (11-4) a week after clinching the NFC East. As both teams prepare for the Week 17 matchup, here’s an updated look at the game odds and some interesting player prop bets from two of the biggest sportsbooks ...
Eagles vs. Bills updated odds
Two years ago, both teams met in a game that saw the Eagles overcome a 17-7 halftime deficit to seal a 37-34 overtime win over the Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Entering the week, both the FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbooks had the Eagles listed as 2.5-point underdogs. Since then, the odds have slightly changed.
Spread: Eagles +1.5 (-110); Bills -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Eagles (+102); Bills (-120)
Total: Over 44.5 (-105); Under 44.5 (-115)
Spread: Eagles +1.5 (-115); Bills -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Eagles (+102); Bills (-122)
Total: Over 43.5 (-115); Under 43.5 (-105)
Passing yards props
Jalen Hurts was able to get it done through the air and on his feet in the Eagles’ 29-18 win over the Commanders, completing 22 of 30 throws for 185 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 40 yards on seven carries.
Meanwhile, Josh Allen, who suffered a foot injury in last Sunday’s game against Cleveland, finished the game completing 12 of 19 throws for 130 yards. For Sunday’s game, Hurts’ over/under is set at around 187 passing yards, while Allen’s is set at around 195 yards.
Passing touchdowns
Over the last two games, Hurts has thrown for five touchdowns, including three touchdown passes against the 2-13 Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, Allen has thrown for three touchdowns over the last two games, coming off a game that saw him throw for zero touchdowns against the Browns.
Rushing yards props
Saquon Barkley finished Saturday’s game with 132 yards on 21 carries and one rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, James Cook rushed for 117 yards on 16 carries in the Bills’ 23-20 win over the Browns.
Receiving yards props
During the Eagles last matchup, A.J. Brown recorded nine receptions for 95 yards. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith recorded six receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. As of now, the sportsbooks have Brown and Smith’s over/under set around 60 and 46 yards, respectively.
For the Bills, Khalil Shakir has recorded fewer than 40 yards in his last three of four games.
Touchdown scorers
In Week 16, Dallas Goedert, Smith, Barkley, and Tank Bigsby found the end zone for the Eagles. For the Bills, Cook found the end zone twice and Ty Johnson added one of his own.