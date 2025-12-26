Skip to content
Eagles

Eagles are slight underdogs for matchup at Bills; plus, player props for Saquon Barkley and more

Here are the latest odds and some prop bets, from Jalen Hurts’ touchdowns to Saquon Barkley’s rushing yards.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Commanders in Landover, Md., on Saturday, December 20, 2025.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Commanders in Landover, Md., on Saturday, December 20, 2025.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

Coming off a win over the Washington Commanders, the Eagles (10-5) will travel to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills (11-4) a week after clinching the NFC East. As both teams prepare for the Week 17 matchup, here’s an updated look at the game odds and some interesting player prop bets from two of the biggest sportsbooks ...

Eagles vs. Bills updated odds

Two years ago, both teams met in a game that saw the Eagles overcome a 17-7 halftime deficit to seal a 37-34 overtime win over the Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Entering the week, both the FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbooks had the Eagles listed as 2.5-point underdogs. Since then, the odds have slightly changed.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Eagles +1.5 (-110); Bills -1.5 (-110)

  2. Moneyline: Eagles (+102); Bills (-120)

  3. Total: Over 44.5 (-105); Under 44.5 (-115)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Eagles +1.5 (-115); Bills -1.5 (-105)

  2. Moneyline: Eagles (+102); Bills (-122)

  3. Total: Over 43.5 (-115); Under 43.5 (-105)

Passing yards props

Jalen Hurts was able to get it done through the air and on his feet in the Eagles’ 29-18 win over the Commanders, completing 22 of 30 throws for 185 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 40 yards on seven carries.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen, who suffered a foot injury in last Sunday’s game against Cleveland, finished the game completing 12 of 19 throws for 130 yards. For Sunday’s game, Hurts’ over/under is set at around 187 passing yards, while Allen’s is set at around 195 yards.

FanDuel

Jalen Hurts
Over
189.5 (-114)
Under
189.5 (-114)
Josh Allen
Over
195.5 (-114)
Under
195.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Jalen Hurts
Over
185.5 (-111)
Under
185.5 (-113)
Josh Allen
Over
196.5 (-112)
Under
196.5 (-112)

Passing touchdowns

Over the last two games, Hurts has thrown for five touchdowns, including three touchdown passes against the 2-13 Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, Allen has thrown for three touchdowns over the last two games, coming off a game that saw him throw for zero touchdowns against the Browns.

FanDuel

Jalen Hurts
Over
1.5 (+154)
Under
1.5 (-210)
Josh Allen
Over
1.5 (+146)
Under
1.5 (-198)

DraftKings

Jalen Hurts
Over
1.5 (+140)
Under
1.5 (-179)
Josh Allen
Over
1.5 (+134)
Under
1.5 (-172)

Rushing yards props

Saquon Barkley finished Saturday’s game with 132 yards on 21 carries and one rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, James Cook rushed for 117 yards on 16 carries in the Bills’ 23-20 win over the Browns.

FanDuel

James Cook
Over
87.5 (-114)
Under
87.5 (-114)
Saquon Barkley
Over
81.5 (-114)
Under
81.5 (-114)
Jalen Hurts
Over
30.5 (-114)
Under
30.5 (-114)
Josh Allen
Over
29.5 (-114)
Under
29.5 (-114)

DraftKings

James Cook
Over
88.5 (-112)
Under
88.5 (-112)
Saquon Barkley
Over
83.5 (-113)
Under
83.5 (-111)
Jalen Hurts
Over
32.5 (-113)
Under
32.5 (-111)
Josh Allen
Over
30.5 (-111)
Under
30.5 (-113)

Receiving yards props

During the Eagles last matchup, A.J. Brown recorded nine receptions for 95 yards. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith recorded six receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. As of now, the sportsbooks have Brown and Smith’s over/under set around 60 and 46 yards, respectively.

For the Bills, Khalil Shakir has recorded fewer than 40 yards in his last three of four games.

FanDuel

A.J. Brown
Over
61.5 (-114)
Under
61.5 (-114)
DeVonta Smith
Over
46.5 (-114)
Under
46.5 (-114)
Khalil Shakir
Over
42.5 (-114)
Under
42.5 (-114)
Dallas Goedert
Over
33.5 (-114)
Under
33.5 (-114)

DraftKings

A.J. Brown
Over
61.5 (-114)
Under
61.5 (-110)
DeVonta Smith
Over
46.5 (-114)
Under
46.5 (-110)
Khalil Shakir
Over
41.5 (-110)
Under
41.5 (-114)
Dallas Goedert
Over
33.5 (-110)
Under
33.5 (-114)

Touchdown scorers

In Week 16, Dallas Goedert, Smith, Barkley, and Tank Bigsby found the end zone for the Eagles. For the Bills, Cook found the end zone twice and Ty Johnson added one of his own.

FanDuel

James Cook
Anytime TD
-105
First TD
+500
Saquon Barkley
Anytime TD
-105
First TD
+600
Jalen Hurts
Anytime TD
+115
First TD
+700
Josh Allen
Anytime TD
+120
First TD
+700
A.J. Brown
Anytime TD
+170
First TD
+850

DraftKings

James Cook
Anytime TD
+100
First TD
+600
Saquon Barkley
Anytime TD
+100
First TD
+600
Josh Allen
Anytime TD
+120
First TD
+700
Jalen Hurts
Anytime TD
+120
First TD
+700
A.J. Brown
Anytime TD
+160
First TD
+950