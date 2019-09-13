Previewing Week 2. Games are Sunday unless noted.
Tackle Lane Johnson was asked what’s the one thing the Eagles can do to make life easier on themselves. “Like we’ve been talking about for the past hundred years around here, we’ve got to start fast,” he said. “Put some points up early so we won’t be in a bind like we have been. We have to silence the crowd early.” Keep an eye on how emphatically Miles Sanders hits the hole. He was a little tentative last week. Line: Eagles -1.5.
Postgame headline: Eagles help Atlanta fans get excited for baseball playoffs
There’s no shame in losing at New England, but the Steelers had their lunch handed to them last week. Meanwhile, Seattle gave up 418 passing yards to Andy Dalton, but escaped with a win over Cincinnati. Two teams with reputations for stingy defenses are leaking oil. Line: Steelers -4.
Postgame headline: Rookie DK Metcalf has another strong game, sends announcers scrambling to find what DK stands for (his first name is DeKaylin)
The real reason Andrew Luck retired was he knew this was the year the Titans were finally going to beat him. Tennessee was 0-for-11 against Luck, but are 2-for-2 against Jacoby Brissett. Line: Titans -3.
Postgame headline: What in the name of Jeff Fisher is going on here? Titans are 2-0 for first time in 11 years
Whom did Baltimore have to pay to open with Miami and get Arizona to come cross-country in Week 2? Party’s over next week when the Ravens have to play at Kansas City. The first road game for No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray is not an easy one. Tje Cardinals are also bringing linebacker Terrell Suggs, who played 16 seasons for Baltimore. Line: Ravens -13.5.
Postgame headline: Ravens defense has Kyler thinking about baseball again
Tom Brady has lost four of his last five starts in Miami. Another loss here would be the biggest upset (point-spread-wise) in history. Currently, it’s the Jets’ win over Baltimore in Super Bowl III as 18-point underdogs. Miami’s head coach and two top coordinators are former Patriots assistants. Line: Patriots -19.
Postgame headline: What’s worse than an obnoxious Boston fan? An obnoxious Boston fan whose team is up 30
The Lions look like they’ve got themselves a stud in rookie T.J. Hockenson, whose 131 receiving yards were the most ever by a tight end in his first game. Any leverage holdout running back Melvin Gordon has for a new contract slips away every time Austin Ekeler or Justin Jackson breaks off a good run. Gordon’s terrific, but the Chargers don’t miss him. Yet. Line: Chargers -2.5.
Postgame headline: Lions head to Philly looking for first win
The Cowboys had won five in a row in Washington before last season. Dak Prescott carved up the Giants last week, similar to what Carson Wentz did to the Redskins in the second half. Washington turns to 34-year-old Adrian Peterson after Derrius Guice injured his knee against the Eagles. Peterson was surprisingly deactivated last week. He needs one rushing touchdown to pass Jim Brown for fifth most all-time. Line: Cowboys -5.
Postgame headline: Peterson and Jason Witten exchange autographed leather helmets after the game
Really rooting for Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew to have success. He’s a free spirit who sounds like he is part Renaissance Man, part Tim Rossovich. Plus, the Jags could use a jolt after a miserable 2018 and losing Nick Foles in the opener. Line: Texans -8.5.
Postgame headline: Minshew’s moustache now trending on Twitter
» FROM THE ARCHIVES: The wild life of former Eagles linebacker Tim Rossovich
San Fran went directly to Ohio after its win at Tampa Bay rather than go back to the West Coast. “It’s almost been like normal with the same shing-ding we do in Santa Clara, except having to get up when it’s like 4 in the morning at home,” cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon said. “But even that’s good because we’ll be ready for it when we get to Cincinnati.” Line: Bengals -1.5.
Postgame headline: Yeah, OK. Not buying it. Witherspoon first guy on plane to go back home
The Bills were all ticked off this week because Giants coach Pat Shurmur said before the 2018 draft that Josh Allen “had a chance” to be a starting NFL quarterback. Allen (6-6 in 12 starts) has shown flashes, but he’s no Jim Kelly, for heaven’s sake. Sigh. Everybody is in a rush to be insulted. Line: Bills -2.5.
Postgame headline: CBS3 execs wonder how they drew the short straw
This is a stiffer test for Packers coordinator Mike Pettine’s defense, which shut down the Bears on the road in Week 1. Wish this game was in December, though. Line: Packers -3.
Postgame headline: Dalvin keeps Cooking as Vikings get early jump on NFC North
The Raiders don’t play in Oakland again until November, which means this almost surely is the last NFL game to be played on the dirt of a baseball field. “It’s like running full speed and then when you get to full speed, belly flopping on pavement,” explained Oakland quarterback Derek Carr. Ouch. Line: Chiefs -7.5.
Postgame headline: Pete Rozelle laughing at Al Davis because Raiders have no home games until November
Broncos coach Vic Fangio was the Bears’ defensive coordinator last season. First team to 17 wins. Bears linebacker Khalil Mack has 10 sacks in eight career games against Denver. Line: Bears -2.5.
Postgame headline: Mack truck flattens Flacco
All those sick of hearing about last year’s uncalled pass-interference penalty, raise your hand. Other than that, this should be the best game of the week. Line: Rams -2.5.
Postgame headline: Goff and Rams breeze to a win over Saints
Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said a severe ankle injury he suffered in a preseason game in 2017 against Cleveland when he was with the Giants was ordered by Gregg Williams, who is now the defensive coordinator of the Jets. Beckham said his current teammates confirm this. Williams, who was suspended for a year in 2012 for similar directives while with the Saints, did not immediately respond. In other news, the Jets are starting Trevor Siemian at quarterback while Sam Darnold battles mono; spread jumped three points. Line: Browns -6.
Postgame headline: Jets kissing their season away with another loss