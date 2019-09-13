Tackle Lane Johnson was asked what’s the one thing the Eagles can do to make life easier on themselves. “Like we’ve been talking about for the past hundred years around here, we’ve got to start fast,” he said. “Put some points up early so we won’t be in a bind like we have been. We have to silence the crowd early.” Keep an eye on how emphatically Miles Sanders hits the hole. He was a little tentative last week. Line: Eagles -1.5.